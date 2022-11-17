Jane Fonda explains why she feels ‘ready’ to die
Hollywood star said she was just ‘being realistic’
Jane Fonda has pondered on her mortality, saying she is “ready” to die.
The actor and activist, 84, said that people her age need to be “realistic” and should “be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front you”.
She told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “aware” she is “not going to be around for much longer”, adding that she is “ready” as she has “had a great life”.
“Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later,” she added, stating: “That’s just realistic.”
In September, Fonda revealed she had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, a part of the body’s immune system dedicated to fighting germs.
She wrote on Instagram: “This is a very treatable cancer. Eighty per cent of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this.”
Fonda said that she would undergo six months of chemotherapy and that, so far, she has been “handling the treatments quite well”.
The actor, who is the daughter of actor Henry Fonda, has been nominated for seven Oscars, winning two for Klute (1971) and Julie (1977).
Her other credits include Barbarella, The China Syndrome, Youth and Netflix series Grace and Frankie.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies