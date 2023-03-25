Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jane Fonda has claimed that Jennifer Lopez did not apologise after a slapping scene in their 2005 rom-com Monster-in-Law left the 85-year-old with a cut on her face.

The actor starred opposite Lopez in the film, which featured a scene in which the two women took turns slapping one another.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer, however, was apparently wearing an “enormous diamond ring” that Fonda said left her with a cut “across my eye, my eyebrow” after one of the slaps.

In a recent appearance of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Grace and Frankie star told host Drew Barrymore: “The thing that comes to mind right away [for Monster-in-Law] is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me.

“Well, Jennifer – as per Jennifer – she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.”

Fonda claimed: “She’s never apologised.”

Fonda may have been simply joking, however, as she and Lopez appear to be good friends. In 2013, she gave a speech to honour Lopez when the latter received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Previously, the Barbarella star credited the film with re-starting her career, after she took a 15-year break between the ages of 50 and 65.

She told the Daily Mirror last year: “The biggest stroke of luck was getting the role in Monster-in-Law at a point in my career when I had been out of the acting business for 15 years or more. It was with Jennifer Lopez, and it was a great comeback for me.”

Lopez has previously spoken out about the scene and remembered it differently. On her YouTube channel, the pop star and actor opened up about filming it and recalled being “so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way”.

In her 2019 video, Lopez said she was “mortified” after Fonda was left with a “blood blister” above her eye as a result of Lopez’s nail struck her.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so sorry’, and she was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s fine’,” Lopez claimed.

While re-watching the scene, she said: “[Fonda] really, really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake – right there – ouch.

“We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again… She was so brazen and [said] like, ‘Just hit me, don’t worry about it’.”

Elsewhere in her appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, alongside Lily Tomlin, Fonda gifted the host with an “adult toy” live on TV.

She brought out a mystery box “especially” for Barrymore and announced what it was. Barrymore pulled out the bright blue vibrator and jokingly used it as a phone as she thanked Fonda for the gift.