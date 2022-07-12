Jump to content
Primatologist Jane Goodall posing with the new Jane Goodall Barbie doll

Primatologist Jane Goodall posing with the new Jane Goodall Barbie doll

(via REUTERS)

Barbie unveils new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the conservationist

Dr Jane Goodall’s doll is the latest in Barbie’s Inspiring Women series

Lily Ford
Tuesday 12 July 2022 08:28

Barbie has unveiled a new Dr Jane Goodall doll in honour of the British conservationist.

Dr Goodall is a renowned primatologist and widely considered the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees.

As the latest Inspiring Women Doll, it has been created alongside the Jane Goodall Institute and comes with a separate David Greybeard chimp accessory – modelled after the primate Dr Goodall studied – ahead of World Chimpanzee Day on Thursday.

The doll’s launch coincides with the 62nd anniversary of her first journey to the forest of Gombe National Park in Tanzania.

“My entire career, I’ve wanted to help inspire kids to be curious and explore the world around them – just like I did when I first travelled to Tanzania 62 years ago,” Dr Goodall, 88, said.

Dr Jane Goodall is a world-renowned primatologist
(PA Media)

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel a sense that they can make a difference.

“Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders to join me in protecting our planet and remind them they can be anything, anywhere – on the field, in the lab, and at the table.”

The doll comes with a David Greybeard chimp accessory – modelled after the primate Dr Goodall studied
(PA Media)

Barbie’s Inspiring Women series “pays tribute to courageous women who took risks, changed rules, and paved the way for generations to dream bigger than ever before”.

Other dolls in the series include activist Dr Maya Angelou, former tennis star Billie Jean King and former First Lady of the United States Eleanor Roosevelt.

The doll is part of Barbie's Inspiring Women series
(PA Media)

Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, said: “Kids need more role models like Dr Jane Goodall, because imagining they can be anything is just the beginning – seeing it makes all the difference.”

“We hope that this collection and homage to a groundbreaking pioneer for women in science and conservation inspires kids to learn more about green careers, how they can protect the planet, and act out sustainable stories through doll play.

“We know that sustainability is a top concern for future generations and we are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls.”

