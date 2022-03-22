January Jones hits back at commenter who insulted her makeup-free look

January Jones has jokingly clapped back at a commenter who criticised her makeup-free look.

On 21 March, the Mad Men star shared a video of herself singing along to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”to her Instagram. The 44-year-old actress sported a casual look, wearing an oversized striped sweater, ripped jeans, and a makeup-free face. Jones captioned the video, “We got a vocoder, thinking about a career pivot.”

While fans supported her musical skills in the comments, one Instagram user was less than pleased with Jones’s makeup-free appearance. “Wow, is that what she looks like without makeup,” they wrote in the now-deleted comment. “Yikes!!!”

The Emmy-nominated actress clapped back at the commenter with a cheeky response. “Oh it gets worse, I also haven’t brushed my teeth yet and I have stye,” she said.

This is not the first time the X-Men: First Class actor has trolled her critics. In 2020, Jones hit back at the National Enquirer over their plans to declare her a “desperate attention-seeker” in a forthcoming story. Jones posted a screenshot of the email, which read that her friends were “worried” about her funny Instagram posts during quarantine.

“The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts,” the email read. “Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then [sic] pandemic took hold.”

In a caption of the screenshot, Jones wrote: “S***. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends’.”