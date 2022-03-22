January Jones hits back at commenter who insulted her makeup-free look
Mad Men star defended her bare-faced look to social media commenter
January Jones has jokingly clapped back at a commenter who criticised her makeup-free look.
On 21 March, the Mad Men star shared a video of herself singing along to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”to her Instagram. The 44-year-old actress sported a casual look, wearing an oversized striped sweater, ripped jeans, and a makeup-free face. Jones captioned the video, “We got a vocoder, thinking about a career pivot.”
While fans supported her musical skills in the comments, one Instagram user was less than pleased with Jones’s makeup-free appearance. “Wow, is that what she looks like without makeup,” they wrote in the now-deleted comment. “Yikes!!!”
The Emmy-nominated actress clapped back at the commenter with a cheeky response. “Oh it gets worse, I also haven’t brushed my teeth yet and I have stye,” she said.
This is not the first time the X-Men: First Class actor has trolled her critics. In 2020, Jones hit back at the National Enquirer over their plans to declare her a “desperate attention-seeker” in a forthcoming story. Jones posted a screenshot of the email, which read that her friends were “worried” about her funny Instagram posts during quarantine.
“The National Enquirer is preparing to publish a story which reports January Jones has worried friends with her series of attention-grabbing bikini pictures and social media posts,” the email read. “Sources claim her content smacks of a ‘desperate cry for attention’ and note how her acting work appears to have dried up before then [sic] pandemic took hold.”
In a caption of the screenshot, Jones wrote: “S***. They’ve discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my ‘friends’.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies