Top kitchen trends to watch out for in 2025

The kitchen is the hardest working space in the home and central to everything close to our heart… but what if it could be so much more, and marry function with trendsetting flair.

Especially if you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen in the new year, remodel the layout, or considering a fresh lick of paint to inspire supper parties and funk up your tablescape.

“Whether you want your kitchen to be modern and bold or a welcoming, intimate space, there’s a style that will match everyone’s taste and preferences,” says Harriet Goodacre, style consultant and brand communications manager at Topps Tiles.

Here’s what’s hot as we draw on the latest trends for 2025…

Japandi inspired

“What do Scandinavia and Japan have in common? Despite having miles [and miles] between them, both regions master the art of simplicity,” opines Goodacre.

“Japan is renowned for its functionality whilst Scandinavia is synonymous with minimalism. Pair them together and you create a contemporary, clutter-free style that’s rooted in nature.”

She says this will make an impact in 2025 as we embrace creating spaces which are contemporary and uncomplicated in appearance.

“Japandi-inspired kitchens boast clean lines, natural materials and colours to create a warm and grounded kitchen space,” notes Goodacre.

“Wood is a prominent feature in this design, with dark walnut shades and lighter oak featuring on cabinets. Pair with ceramic, porcelain and stone, to create a calm yet minimalist look that takes inspiration from nature.”

The idea is to create a space of tranquillity, so the less clutter the better. “Kitchens that have smart storage solutions and push-door cabinets or handless designs will allow you to keep to the simplicity of Japandi without missing out on the functionality a good kitchen needs.”

Tiles are also key for this trend. “Something that’s simple and doesn’t compete for attention with the rest of the kitchen, yet still looks stylish and special.

“Consider a marble or marble-effect tile with subtle veining to add a touch of luxury, and be sure to use the same tile on both the walls and floors for a unified look,” suggests Goodacre.

Pair this look with gold taps or a standout light, for example, and to bring an extra touch of luxe to your Japandi-inspired kitchen, she adds.

Moody and expressive

If minimalism isn’t your style but being bold and expressive is, then having a kitchen that uses deep, moody colours to stand out may be your cup of tea, suggests Goodacre.

“Our kitchens are often the space we use to host and impress our guests, so it’s natural that some people will want more than just their cooking skills to create drama,” highlights Goodacre.

“With that in mind, we expect to see more expressive kitchens that tap into the current colour-drenching trend. This is all about using deep, strong colours, such as forest green and smoky charcoal or inky blacks, to create a kitchen that’s slick and dramatic,” she explains.

If you’re colour-drenching your walls, tiles and cabinetry in a bold, statement colour, picking a contrasting countertop or tiled backsplash in a lighter colour creates an instant focal point, says Goodacre.

“Breaking up the room while being visually striking.”

“But don’t be afraid to play with more than just colour, as adding texture also adds to the boldness of expressive kitchens,” she continues. “Choosing tiles with a gloss finish to go with matt cabinets and walls creates contrast that catches the eye.”

New neutrals and warm tones

“With 2024 being the year we connected more with our wellbeing, it makes sense calming tones which bring nature inside has bled into interior design,” notes Goodacre.

“Neutral and warm tones are versatile, timeless and allow homeowners to tap into their desire for creating a calm, warming space.”

You can pick from the usual rich creams, shell shades and caramels which will all stand the test of time, says Goodacre, and continue to be popular in kitchen spaces. “Or play with a more modern take on neutrals, which we’re hailing as the ‘new neutrals’.

This includes shades such as pale blue, very soft lilacs and pinks, as well as warmer, earthy, terracotta hues, she explains.

“Using Scandi wood-style panelling on cabinets or earthy pink tiles will allow you to create a very modern, but welcoming feeling kitchen which draws inspiration from natural materials and colours.”

Smart tech and gadgets

Looeeze Grossman, founder and CEO of The Used Kitchen Company says: “Homeowners are increasingly embracing advanced technology in their homes and this trend looks to continue into 2025 and beyond.”

“From smart speakers connected to intelligent lighting and small appliances, to touch sensor bins and full-on smart appliances with connected apps, kitchens will become even more integrated with smart technology.”

These advancements not only make your kitchen run more effectively, says Grossman, but also promote energy efficiency, helping to reduce long-term utility costs.

In addition to convenience and efficiency, smart tech enhances safety in the kitchen. “Features such as remote-controlled hobs and fridges which alert you when burners are left on, and doors left open, are particularly beneficial for busy households with small children,” highlights Grossman.

Colourful cabinets and walls

“Painted kitchens have had another surge throughout 2024, a trend that shows no signs of fading as we move into the new year,” notes Grossman.

“From bold colours such as pink and green to timeless neutrals, homeowners are opting for kitchens with a mix of colour choices which reflect their own style and add a bit of personality to a kitchen.”

Earthy greens and warm blues combined with neutral shades of cream and white have definitely been on trend this year, says Grossman, as people opt for a more warm and cosy environment.

“Paired with natural materials such as stone countertops and wood accents, painted kitchens create a harmonious and balanced aesthetic.”

Grossman continues. “A fresh coat of paint can transform a kitchen, breathing new life into a tired space without a complete overhaul.

“Whether you choose to repaint cabinets, walls, or even smaller details like trim and doors, the right colour combo can redefine the look of your kitchen.”