Jared Leto has hilarious reaction to fans comparing him to Scott Disick

Jared Leto has hilariously reacted to fans who’ve compared him to Scott Disick.

The 51-year-old actor addressed how his physical appearance has been compared to The Kardashians star during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, which featured influencer Davis Burleson as the host. When Burleson revealed that one fan on TikTok even thought that Disick and Leto were twins, the producer appeared to be unaware of that claim.

“Wow,” Leto said, in response to the fan theory, as noted by E! News. As Burleson doubled down on the suggestion that Disick and Leto look “identical,” the Suicide Squad star took it as a compliment.

“Really? Lucky me,” he added. “Thank you.”

Leto also confessed that, despite what fans think, he isn’t sure if he and Disick – who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian – really look alike. However, he did poke fun at the chance that they could be related, due to their similar physical appearances.

“It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes,” he said. “You know, if there’s someone like: ‘Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,’ you actually might be related somehow.”

Leto then admitted there’s one reason why he’d want to be related to the reality star. “So that would be nice because then I would have a rich relative,” he added. “Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.”

Earlier this month, Leto also made headlines when he became the first person to ever legally scale New York’s Empire State Building. His roughly 20-minute ascent took him to the tallest point of the building, nearly 1,300ft in the air, with Leto climbing from the east side of the skyscraper from floors 86 to 104.

During an appearance on Today, he explained that he did the stunt to not only fulfill one of his bucket list dreams but also to promote his band’s, Thirty Seconds to Mars, 2024 tour.

“I was more excited than nervous to tell you the truth,” the House of Gucci actor said. “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be.”

He also specified why he chose the skyscraper for the stunt, explaining: “I’ve always had a fascination with the Empire State Building, and I love to climb.”

“It’s incredible,” he added. “To watch the sunrise overlooking the city, that’s meant so much to me. Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true.”