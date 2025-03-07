Jason Isaacs reveals ‘insane’ advice police gave him during stalking ordeal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Isaacs has opened up about the “insane” response he got from the police when he reported that he was the victim of an ongoing stalking ordeal.

The 61-year-old White Lotus actor dealt with a stalker who pursued him for the best part of a decade from 1998.

Speaking in a new interview, Isaacs revealed that he “went mad” during that period because the police assumed his stalker – a young woman – must have been romantically involved with him, even though he had never met her.

“I was terrified my house would be burned down or I’d be stabbed. And because it was a young woman the police didn’t take it seriously for a long time.” he told i . “She might read this, which is disturbing.”

Isaacs recalled that in one incident, his stalker was arrested outside his home, released by mistake and then reappeared at his front door.

He said the police had several “insane” responses, such as changing his name and occupation.

“A different officer advised to ‘just knock her out’. “They were next to useless, the police,” he said. “They kept insisting I must have had an affair with her. And I’d never met her.”

He likened the ordeal to Richard Gadd’s experience of being stalked, which is the subject of the award-winning series Baby Reindeer. In the series, Gadd’s character Donny is laughed at by the police when he reports that he is a victim of stalking.

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs in ‘The White Lotus’ ( HBO )

“I should have written a film about it. Baby Reindeer is maybe slightly more dramatic but not much.”

Isaacs was navigating the stalking ordeal while dealing with addiction to alcohol and drugs, and trying to get clean.

The Harry Potter actor was clean by 35 but didn’t publicly reveal his difficulty with addiction until 2020, when he opened up about it in an Instagram post.

He said that during his period of addiction, his ideal state “was a coma”.

open image in gallery Jason Isaacs pictured in 2024 ( Getty Images )

“I was functioning: God knows I was working very successfully as an actor. How small my life got and how paranoid I got, I hid from everyone except my then girlfriend, now wife,” he said.

“I managed to put on a very good show in the world until I shut the front door and [my wife] saw what was left of me.”

The actor said that he has “replaced drugs with tennis” and is also an adrenaline obsessive.

In the latest season of The White Lotus, Isaacs stars as businessman Timothy Ratcliff, who is being hounded by journalists enquiring about his financial history due to a scandal brewing with his ex-business partner, Kenny.

In The Independent’s four-star review of the series, Nick Hilton writes: “At its heart, The White Lotus is two things: a great piece of writing and an even better exhibition of casting. The cast here is ludicrously stacked. There’s the American family led by patriarch Tim (Jason Isaacs), who’s flirting with financial ruin, his acerbic wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and their brood (Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola).”

