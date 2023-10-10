Jason Kelce’s daughter Bennett makes first appearance at NFL game

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce’s daughter Bennett just made her NFL debut at the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday night.

All three of the NFL player’s daughters were in the stands on 8 October cheering their father on, including the latest addition to the brood, Bennett, seven months old.

In an Instagram carousel, Kelce’s wife Kylie wrote in the caption, “We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0.” She added that it was also “Bennie’s first game (outside of my body),” referencing her appearances on the sidelines while pregnant.

Several shots in the carousel included Kylie and the Eagles star lovingly holding their daughters, whether on their hips or on their shoulders, and posing with other family members. Kelce’s two eldest daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, were snapped in a sweet embrace.

The previous Sunday, the Kelce’s were celebrating Wyatt’s third birthday. Kylie, 31, shared some adorable photos from the mermaid-themed birthday party, including shots of the vibrant decor like multicoloured balloons.

On her Instagram story, the mom of three also added a photo of her daughter playing in a giant bubble house, surrounded by teal, purple, pink, and orange balloons. Over the photo, Kylie wrote “Wouldn’t be a proper mermaid party without a BUBBLE!” and added that Wyatt was “in love” with the whimsical bubble house.

In February of this year, Kylie got candid with People and shared her favourite part of her husband becoming a girl dad.

“I don’t think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters,” Kylie explained to the outlet. “He would always be like, ‘No, no, we’ll get a boy. We’ll get a boy.’ And I’m like, ‘You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, ‘Yeah, okay.’”

She added, “I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she’s gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, ‘I’m not gonna spoil her!’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t think you understand.’”

Before starting a family of her own, Kylie had grown up with a sister, and her own father was the only boy among six girls, so she told the outlet that she was pretty familiar with the territory. She explained, “I just know that the bond that I have with my own father, and so I would have to try and explain to Jason. Like, ‘I just mean that this little girl is going to be so deeply in love with you, and you’re going to be like her first love, her first idea of what true love can be.’”

Although Jason was sceptical in the beginning, he’s embraced being a girl dad wholeheartedly, Kylie said to the outlet, “I’ll send him a video or a picture of our oldest and he’ll just be like, ‘She’s just so cute!’”

“It’s been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold,” she concluded.