Jason Kelce admits he tells his daughters cats are poisonous

Jason Kelce admitted he never wants to own a cat.

The 36-year-old father recently opened up about his distaste for the pet, confessing a lie he told his three daughters – Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, 18 months – to deter them from wanting one.

During the September 3 episode of his podcast, New Heights, Jason spoke to his brother Travis about his efforts to turn his daughters against wanting cats. “I just don’t want a cat,” he started.

“You know what my latest plan to divert our family from getting a cat is?” he asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. “I just keep telling our girls that cats are poisonous.”

Shocked and appalled, Travis questioned his older brother’s deceptive methods. “Why the f*** would you tell them that?” the reigning NFL Super Bowl champion questioned.

Jason candidly replied: “So that they don’t want cats. And I don’t have to deal with having a cat and make them terrified.”

Travis wasn’t too pleased with Jason, arguing his tactic was “sick.” However, Jason wasn’t fazed by his younger sibling’s disapproval. The former Philadelphia Eagles star thought his lie was a sign of good parenting.

“It’s whatever. They’ll find out,” he said. “I think lying to your kids is important.”

Still, Travis didn’t see the benefit. Instead, the professional athlete suggested a serious repercussion that Jason’s lie could have on his three girls.

“They’re gonna go over a friend’s house and f***ing scream bloody murder because they see a cat,” Travis pointed out. Jason didn’t care. “I gotta get these kids on my side. Otherwise, I’m in a sinking ship,” he confessed.

Unfortunately, Jason has a strong force working to dismantle his movement against cats – his wife, Kylie. The father said: “Kylie is like, ‘They’re not poisonous. Your dad is lying to you.’ I’m like, listen, If you have a cat, the government will come and take it from you because it’s they’re so lethal that I mean, they can kill you ... and they don’t even have to bite you. Just them licking you.”

As for why Jason isn’t keen on welcoming a cat into the household, the sports commentator noted that his dogs have already “ruined” the furniture. That said, if the cat can survive and stay outside, he’s more than willing to consider getting one.

Elsewhere in the episode, Jason explained why he chose to attend the Philadelphia Eagles training camp ahead of the upcoming season after retiring from the sport earlier this year.

“Selfishly I wanna stay involved in the game,” he told Travis. “I feel like the more connected you stay to the game, the better I’m gonna be for Monday Night Football selfishly.”