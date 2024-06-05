Jason Kelce admits he hasn’t washed his hair in months

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce is coming clean – about why his hair hasn’t been clean for months.

During the June 5 episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles player spoke out against the recent criticism he’s received concerning his personal hygiene. The internet made harsh remarks after he said he never washes his feet in the shower.

“If my feet don’t have visible dirt, like I look at the bottom of them and it doesn’t look dirty, they just look like feet, I’m not taking any type of scrubbing,” the 36-year-old Kelce brother said on the podcast. “They’re getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my b***s, my butt, and my armpits.

“And that’s it. I haven’t washed my hair in, like, months,” he added. “I can’t even tell you the last time I washed my hair. It’s unnecessary. It’s completely unnecessary.”

On June 1, Kelce responded to a post made by “Big Soap” on X, formerly known as Twitter, that accused him of never washing his legs or feet.

He replied: “What kind of weirdo washes their feet...” To Kelce’s surprise, a lot of people do.

“Dude... wash your feet,” a shocked X user demanded, while another said: “Oh Jason…”

In a follow-up message on X, Jason proclaimed: “All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

When asking his younger brother whether he thought he smelled bad, the Kansas City Chiefs player was forced to answer candidly.

“The only time I smell you is when your pits smell. And you say you wash your pits, so... you might need to stop washing your pits,” the NFL tight end confessed.

The retired football star digested his brother’s comment before responding: “I mean, that might be true. I just need to wear deodorant. That’s it. If I wear deodorant, then the pits are great.”

Eventually, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend admitted his sibling generally doesn’t stink. As for Travis’ shower habits, he’s not always inclined to lather soap on his feet either.

“I’m not washing my feet every time. But after like a football practice - where my feet have just been like [squishing], yes, I wash my feet,” he said to which his brother noted: “I’m not touching my feet unless I’m clipping my toenails. That’s the only time I touch my feet.”