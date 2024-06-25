Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jason Kelce had some choice words about kings prior to his brother meeting the Prince of Wales at a Taylor Swift concert.

During last week’s episode of Travis Kelce and Jason’s podcast, New Heights, the retired NFL player made the claim that he did not support the monarchy despite his brother going on to meet a future king just a few days later.

“I’m out on honoring kings,” the former Philadelphia Eagles player said. “Listen, we’re Americans. We don’t do royalty.”

“F*** kings, but I wouldn’t mind [my wife] Kylie kneeling at my feet,” he added.

Travis attempted to get his older brother to change his mind and responded by saying: “Not f*** kings,” before he began to question how it would be acceptable for people to be kneeling at his brother’s feet.

“It’s out of respect, it’s Father’s Day,” Jason said. “Maybe feed me some grapes.”

He clarified that he didn’t want everyone bowing to him, but that his children should do it to “show him respect.”

The timing of the conversation took place shortly before William was seen alongside Travis at Wembley Stadium with two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Following the show, Swift and Travis took a picture with the royals, with the singer posting it alongside an Instagram caption that read: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start.”

The royal also took to Instagram to share his own post from the show, including his two oldest children and Swift with a caption that read: “Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour.”

A separate Eras Tour show at Wembley saw Travis jumping on the stage to be one of his girlfriend’s backup dancers after she performed the song, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

In videos shared to social media, Travis was dressed in a tuxedo and black top hat as he carried Swift across the stage, which is a role that is normally provided by one of her backup dancers.

After setting the Grammy winner down on a red couch, he proceeded to take part in the performative act that introduced her next song, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

Many people commented about his performance and how shocked they were to watch him take the stage, with some comparing it to when Swift was at his football games.

“There is something extremely poetic about Travis Kelce carrying Taylor Swift away after her heart was shattered....” one person wrote about the performance on X.

“So the 3x Super Bowl champion tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs has joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in front of Paul McCartney and 89,000 in London. A real sentence. Of all the timelines, this is the greatest. Long live Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce,” another post on the platform read.