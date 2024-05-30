Margate City Mayor apologises to Jason and Kylie Kelce after fan harassment

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The mayor of a New Jersey beach town has apologized to Jason and Kylie Kelce after a fan harassed them on their date.

In a viral video posted on 25 May by Philadelphia podcast, Word to the Wise, a woman could be seen verbally harassing Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce as they were trying to enjoy a date night in New Jersey.

They were in the parking lot outside of Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Margate City when a woman banged on their truck asking for a photo. After they said no, noting that it wasn’t a good time, the woman became belligerent.

At the time, the woman had been yelling at Kylie, saying: “I don’t care who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.”

“I can smell the alcohol on your breath,” Kylie could be heard responding as the camera panned away. “You’re embarrassing yourself.”

Days after the incident, Margate City Mayor Michael Collin released a statement on Facebook expressing his embarrassment and regret.

“On behalf of the City of Margate, I’d like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend,” he wrote on the city’s Facebook page. “As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me.”

Despite the negative experience, Jason didn’t comment on the incident on the American football commentary podcast New Heights, which he shares with his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He told his brother that his Memorial Day weekend spent in New Jersey was “fun.”

“We went to the beach,” he explained to his brother on the 29 May episode of New Heights. “[We] had a lot of fun with the girls.”

Jason shares three daughters - Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months - with Kylie, who isn’t afraid of standing her ground and calling people out. In a September episode, Kylie said: “I am almost six feet tall, and I’m not thin—I will hold my ground.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have had to handle harassment, with Kylie receiving negative comments after she denounced Harrison Butker’s controversial Benedictine College commencement speech. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that Kylie should not be speaking ill of being a homemaker when she is one herself, but Jason clarified that he and Kylie are equals in every way.