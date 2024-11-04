Radio host criticizes Jason Kelce for smashing fan’s phone in row over brother Travis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A radio show host in Philadelphia has weighed in on Jason Kelce’s behavior with a fan over the weekend.

In a video posted on X, which has since gone viral, the retired center for the Philadelphia Eagles was walking around Penn State’s Beaver Stadium when a fan began screaming at him and referencing his younger brother Travis’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

One person shared footage of them trying to get a fist bump from the star, and in the background of the video, another man can be heard yelling: “Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f***** dating Taylor Swift?”

Jason then turned around, yanked the man’s phone out of his hands, and smashed it on the ground.

Another video shows Jason shouting at the man: “Who’s the f***** now?”

Many people defended Jason on X, saying the fan “deserved to have his phone smashed.”

“His response was justified, restrained, and appropriate,” one post read, asking ESPN to not make Jason apologize. Jason was on his way to appear on ESPN’s “College GameDay” to discuss Penn State’s home football game against Ohio State University when the incident took place.

Jason has yet to address the incident ( Getty Images )

“Harassing someone with a cellphone in their face and calling their family slurs to rev them up completely warrants getting your phone smashed on the ground tbh good on Jason Kelce. People are SO soft. I don’t want to see anyone act like Jason is the problem here,” another post read in his defense.

However, Jon Marks, the host of PHLY Sports also posted his opinion on X, suggesting that Jason went too far with the man.

“Kelce has to realize that his profile is bigger than it ever was as a player,” his post began, alongside the video of the fan’s phone being crushed. “He’s making big $$$ across multiple platforms and his brother might marry the biggest pop star ever. He can’t be spiking people’s phones. He needs security to deal with this s***.”

“Disagree. What the kid said was totally inappropriate and these guys video to get a response,” one person responded. “The phone had to go. He controlled himself. A phone is nothing. A slur like that should not be tolerated no place for it. Jason is a very good guy!” one comment read.

“Yeah this is wrong,” another person agreed. “The dude called his little brother a slur for clout, he deserved to have his phone spiked. The only mistake was saying it back to him.”

Jason has previously addressed the shift in fame, especially since his younger brother started dating the Grammy winner over one year ago.

During an appearance on the Whiskey Ginger podcast back in June, Jason admitted that he thought life had become “crazy” for him and his wife, Kylie Kelce, but “Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level.”

“Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second,” he told podcast host Andrew Santino at the time. “This is a whole other situation here. You can’t be a normal person at that point.”