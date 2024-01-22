Jason Kelce shares his daughter’s reaction to his shirtless Chiefs game antics

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce went shirtless in celebration of Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Now, he’s shared how his daughter reacted to his wild stunt.

The 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles player supported his younger brother at Highmark Stadium on Sunday 21 January, where the Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24 to advance to the AFC Championship. Although Jason’s team has finished its NFL season, he had a spirited reaction when Travis made a touchdown.

As the 34-year-old tight end caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he ran the football to the end zone and scored a point for his team. Being the supportive older brother, Jason was captured cheering from a suite with his shirt off, wearing only a red Chiefs beanie and a pair of grey sweatpants.

Jason’s celebration quickly went viral, as several videos showed the father of three going shirtless in nearly 20-degree weather. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the official account for the Chiefs captioned a video of a shirtless Jason: “NO 1 HYPE MAN!!!!”

Even his wife, Kylie Kelce, was spotted in the suite smirking at her husband’s antics. “Jason Kelce. Man of the people,” one person wrote on X, as they pointed out: “His wife Kylie in the very back looking unsurprised.”

The NFL star and his wife share three daughters: Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, 11 months. Following his shirtless stunt, Jason took to X to reveal that his children were watching the game from home.

“Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!” he captioned a photo on X, which showed a text message that read: “Ellie said ‘Dads boobs are showing’!”

The message was likely sent from Kylie’s mother, considering it was a family affair for the Kelce’s at Highmark Stadium in upstate New York. Not only were Jason and Kylie in attendance, but “Mama Kelce” aka Donna Kelce was seen cheering on her youngest son from the family suite. The game also marked the first time Jason was seen in public with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Jason and his wife, who were married in 2018, were seen chatting with the “Cruel Summer” singer at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. In a video shared by NFL on CBS, Swift and Kylie appeared to share a laugh.

Fans were unsurprisingly delighted by the Kelce family link-up, as they took to X to share their reactions. “I think we might see Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, and Taylor Swift interact today, and I am actually very much looking forward to it,” one fan wrote, while another said: “I apologise for how I will act tomorrow when we get Jason/Taylor content and Kylie/Taylor content during the game because I’m actually gonna lose my mind.”

The 12-time Grammy winner was decked out in Chiefs colours, wearing a white jacket that was emblazoned with a red stripe and a matching red beanie. After scoring a touchdown during the second quarter, Travis appeared to send some love to his girlfriend in the stands. The tight end formed a heart with his hands, seemingly flashing his gesture in the direction of Swift’s suite.

The singer has attended several Chiefs games since she began dating Travis in summer 2023, making her first NFL appearance at Arrowhead Stadium last September.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on 28 January.