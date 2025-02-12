Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce got emotional while discussing his dilemma over his brother Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl loss.

The pair discussed the outcome of Sunday’s big game — which saw the Eagles triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22 — during Wednesday’s episode of their podcast, New Heights.

Jason claimed that before the game there was a misconception that was rooting for his former team to win and not his brother.

“On one hand, you played your entire life with an organization and team,” Jason said about his time at the Eagles. “A lot of people in that building — coaches, friends, teammates that you've gone through adversity with — and it really makes you very, very close.

“And then on the other hand, you have your brother, and I've always supported you. I've always wanted you to win,” Jason continued. “And I wanted you to win this game, and I thought I made that clear.”

Travis, who’s been dating Taylor Swift since 2023, responded: “You made it clear to me.” However, Jason said his feelings about the Super Bowl were “hard to navigate.”

“Some people were gonna skew it and say that I'm rooting for the Eagles, and some people were gonna skew it and say that I was rooting for the Chiefs or Travis,” he continued. “And it sucks.”

Jason Kelce says watching his former team play his brother Travis in Super Bowl was ‘hard to watch’ ( New Heights )

Travis praised Jason for the work he’s done with the Eagles over the years and told his brother that he’s heard his support “loud and clear.”

Jason’s voice then began to break, as he added: “All that is true, we are still very much attached to this organization, which is why there is part of me that obviously is very happy and proud that they have won this game.”

Travis then reminded him that his support for the Eagles “doesn’t make you less of a brother.”

Jason chimed back in, adding: “That does not take precedence over rooting for you. And that's why this game sucked. It was very, very hard to watch.”

After pausing to regain his composure, he continued: “I tried to correlate that I was rooting for both sides the whole time and I was going to be happy and sad, regardless.

“No matter who won, it was gonna be happy and sad, regardless. And trying to communicate why I might be rooting for the Eagles.”

However, he stopped himself again, saying: “I don’t even want to do this.”

Travis told his brother he didn’t “owe” any critics the “acknowledgment,” and that anyone who knows the former Eagles star “knows his intentions.”

The morning after the Super Bowl, Jason issued a lengthy statement on X/Twitter to congratulate the Eagles and his former teammates.

“I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago. On one hand, I wanted what is best for my brother, and to see his success,” he wrote.

“And on the other hand, there are so many people, teammates, and coaches, in the Philadelphia Eagles organization that I care deeply about, Many of whom I owe my own success to throughout my career.”

He ended his post by sharing a message to his brother, saying that while he’s “always rooting for Travis,” the tight end didn’t need or want his pity.

“He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past,” Jason added.

During the New Heights episode, Travis addressed the brutal Super Bowl loss, explaining he “couldn't find a lick of momentum” when playing at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected,” he said. “It's a tough pill to swallow. It's a hard reality, man. I love my teammates, I love my coaches. Chiefs Kingdom, I'm sorry for how it ended.”