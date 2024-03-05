Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce had a lot of people to thank for supporting his career in the NFL, but he couldn’t go without mentioning his wife and mother to his three children, Kylie Kelce.

On Monday 4 March, the Philadelphia Eagles centre formally announced during a press conference that he was retiring after playing for 13 seasons. As he looked back on his career, Jason also made sure to give credit to his wife for being by his side through it all, as he remembered the moment the pair met and kickstarted their love story.

“I won’t forget the Eagles’ Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards, where my life would change forever,” he said during the press conference.

“That night, I’d meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door.”

He continued with tears in his eyes as he said the “first instance” in which he saw her was “burned in my retina”.

“It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought: ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’” he said of Kylie, 31. “She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”

At another point during the press conference, he credited her for his best seasons playing the sport. “I think it’s no coincidence that I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life,” he said about his wife.

“She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

Jason praised Kylie for giving him “three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfilment off the field than it does on”.

Clips from the press conference have recirculated on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many people leaving comments about how sweet the gesture was.

“This is probably the most heartfelt speech I’ve ever heard. The world needed Kylie and Jason Kelce. Philadelphia got the best 13 years anyone has had from these two - ‘how to live,’” one comment on the platform began. “As great as Jason is at talking - I can’t wait to hear him give the ‘Best Man speech’ at Travis and Taylor’s wedding. Can you imagine?”

Another commenter agreed, writing: “My Lord... that love and respect is beautiful.”

“Talk about couple goals!!!! No couple right now could handle Jason and Kylie’s love story!!!! I want that kind of love!!!!” a third commenter gushed about the speech.

The older Kelce also took time to thank everyone who has helped him along the way - including his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce; his brother Travis; and Kylie, who were all holding back tears in the audience.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end - who was sitting in the front row next to his parents and sister-in-law - was even seen wiping away his tears with a tissue. However, the 34-year-old athlete came prepared as he concealed his face with a pair of dark sunglasses.

At one point during his retirement announcement, Jason took the opportunity to give a shout-out to his younger brother Travis. “It was really my brother and I our whole lives. We did almost everything together - competed, fought, laughed, cried and learned from each other,” the father of three said.

“We invented games, imagined ourselves as star players of that time. We envisioned making winning plays day after day. We won countless Super Bowls in our minds before ever leaving the house. And when we weren’t playing, we were at the other one’s games.”