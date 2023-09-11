Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Kelce has spoken candidly about the start of his love story with his forever partner on Tinder – and why it wasn’t an easy play.

In the new Prime Video documentary, Kelce, the creators present an intimate scope of the NFL player’s life, including the point of view of the athlete and his wife, Kylie. During the film, the two go in-depth into their journey, from matching on the popular dating app to standing across from each other at the altar.

“Jason won’t let me lie about this,” Kylie admitted. “We met on Tinder.”

The 31-year-old woman continued to confess she had no clue Jason was an NFL player, let alone on the Philadelphia Eagles, as none of his profile pictures revealed this fact. Yet a little internet stalking with her girlfriends exposed the 35-year-old to be the professional athlete he is.

While his face looked familiar and remarkably like the Eagles player, Kylie was skeptical the Jason online was the same one on the field with the football team.

“It can’t be him; it’s a catfish,” she proclaimed at the time. Regardless of whether Jason was the NFL center, she agreed to meet her Tinder match out at a bar with his friends, thinking the interaction would be “hilarious either way”.

Jason recalled being starstruck when he turned and saw Kylie for the first time. “Right away when she walks in the door, the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” he said. He couldn’t think of a better phrase to characterise that first night with his wife of five years than “love at first sight”.

However, Kylie described her impression to be a little less romantic. “Forty-five minutes later, he fell asleep at the bar, like just, out, like asleep, asleep,” proclaimed. “The next day, he called and was like: ‘Can we try that again?’”

“Not the best first impression for me,” Jason noted. Luckily, the renowned athlete didn’t fumble too much on the second date, and the pair have been together ever since. Jason and Kylie tied the knot in April of 2018, a year before welcoming their three-year-old daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth, on 2 October. Two years later, Eliotte Ray, their second daughter, was born. The duo’s little family grew even more this year when Kylie gave birth to their third girl, Bennett Llewellyn, on 23 February.

Like the loyal and supportive professional athlete’s wife she is, Kylie enlisted two OB-GYNs to come with her to the Super Bowl in February ahead of her delivery. The Prime Video film captures the pregnant wife’s preparation for the biggest game of the year in Arizona.

Kylie spoke to People before the big match about bringing medical support with her. “I will have two with me,” she explained. “They’re both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn’t necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck.”

Unfortunately, the Eagles were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs by three points, marking the NFL team’s second win in three years.