Jason Manford has announced the death of his “inspirational” grandmother at age 99.

The comedian and presenter shared the sad news on social media early on Saturday (13 May), with a short message about his loved one.

“Goodnight Nana Manford, we were so lucky to have you in our lives for so long. 99 years of wonderful moments and incredible memories,” his tribute begins.

Manford then shared some of his nana’s loves and hobbies with his followers.

“Even when dementia took hold, she loved music,” he continued. “Whether making cardigans for kids or bullets for Lancaster bombers, she was an inspirational woman.”

Manford’s words are accompanied by a video of him with Nana Manford, singing together.

In response to the former 8 Out of 10 Cats panellist’s post, fans, friends and colleagues have written messages of support.

“Sorry for your loss Jason xx,” replied comedian and podcast host Sally-Anne Hayward.

Comic Ed Byrne added: “Aww mate. That’s a beautiful tribute.”

Another response came from a follower who had a similar experience of sharing a love for music with a family member before their death.

The message reads: “Thank you for sharing Jason... Your Nana is beautiful... My mum never forgot the words to all her favourite songs, even in her final moments she responded to tunes – the fabulous care team who were with my mum at the end, played a Jim Reeves CD day & night, so mum was not alone..x”

Though known primarily for his comedy talents, Manford, 41, grew up singing as members of his family were musicians.

He released an album of show tunes after winning the TV singing competition Born to Shine in 2011. Last year, Manford released a charity single called “Assembly Bangers”, made of a medley of songs commonly performed at school assemblies, including “This Little Light of Mine” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands”.