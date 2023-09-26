Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have allegedly settled their custody battle, with the Ted Lasso actor set to pay $27,500 a month in child support.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the We’re The Millers lead, 48, has agreed to pay $27,500 in child support to the Don’t Worry Darling star, 39, every month for their kids Otis, nine, and Daisy, six. Sudeikis and Wilde entered into a legal battle about two years ago, after ending their relationship in 2020.

The settlement is supposedly based on Sudeikis’ estimated 2023 income of $10.5m and the House actor’s estimated income of $500,000. The pair will also follow a “week-on, week-off” custody schedule, according to the documents.

“The parties agree that child support for the minor children in the amount of $27,500 per month is sufficient to maintain the needs of the minor children considering Jason’s station in life … is consistent with each child’s best interest, and application of the guideline would be unjust or inappropriate in this case,” the legal documents reportedly stipulate.

In April of 2022, Wilde was first handed the legal documents in a very public way – on stage at CinemaCon. Speaking to Page Six, a source alleged Wilde was shocked by the method.

“It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction,” the source claimed.

Wilde and Sudeikis were first linked in 2011, dating for two years before getting engaged in 2013. Seven years later, Sudeikis and Wilde officially separated, and it wasn’t long before Wilde was spotted with Grammy winner Harry Styles after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. They made their public debut as a couple in 2021.

However, their whirlwind romance didn’t last long as Page Six confirmed the two parted ways in November of 2022.

Despite the custody battle, Wilde and Sudeikis were recently seen smiling together at Otis’s soccer game. Last weekend, both parents showed up for their son’s match in Los Angeles. There, they were caught sharing a high-five and hugging.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Wilde and Sudeikis for a comment.