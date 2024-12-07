Jason and Travis Kelce team up with Nineties boyband for Christmas song

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jason and Travis Kelce have joined Boyz II Men to perform a Christmas song for charity.

The Kelce brothers flex their vocals alongside the Nineties boy band on “It’s Christmas Time (In Cleveland Heights)” — a holiday single released as part of The Philly Specials’ annual Christmas fundraising project.

In an animated music video shared on Friday (December 6), the song kicks off with Travis’s cartoon face hovering in the sky as he sing-speaks: “This is a shoutout to everyone all around the world who’s thinkin’ about home this Christmas.”

From there, Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Wanyá Morris, and Shawn Stockman deliver a soulful melody before the Kelce brothers join with heartfelt verses.

“Must’ve been years since I’ve been home,” Travis croons. “Yeah, it’s been years since I’ve been home. Now I’m home.”

His brother Jason follows with: “It’s Christmastime in Cleveland Heights,” reflecting on their Ohio hometown. Later, Jason sings: “I think about the lives I left behind. And now snow begins to fall.”

Jason (right) and Travis Kelce (left) have joined forces with Boyz II Men ( Getty Images )

Jason, who formed The Philly Specials with Eagles teammates Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata in 2022, has made the annual Christmas release a tradition to raise money for charity.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes look on X, he wrote: “Travis has been gracious enough to help out and sing on our Christmas album for a second year, and this year it hits extra close to home, in an ode to our hometown. I hope you enjoy this music video!”

This year’s Christmas album also features a collaboration with Stevie Nicks, though pop megastar Taylor Swift — who’s been dating Travis for the past year — has yet to lend her vocals. Jason has been clear about not imposing on Swift, explaining on The Rich Eisen Show last month that he avoids asking her for any favors, including Eras Tour tickets.

“As much as Taylor has said she will take care of anybody that I ask for,” he shared, “I still say no to everybody. I’m not gonna be the one to impose on that.” Praising Swift, he added: “She’s been nothing but lovely to our family. She’s a wonderful person, and I don’t want that to be a dynamic.”

Later in the episode, Jason revealed that his three-year-old daughter, Elliotte, is a fan of Swift’s music, and can often be heard singing the pop star’s lyrics. He noted she amusingly tweaks the curse words from a line in Swift’s “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” so that she can sing it: “I’m a real tough kid. I can handle my stuff.”