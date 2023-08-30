Jay-Z subtly returns to Instagram after a two-year hiatus

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a two-year break from social media, Jay-Z has made a subtle return to Instagram.

The 53-year-old previously moved his presence offline, deleting his account on the platform before making his comeback on 29 August. But, while he may have been following more individuals prior, he’s now only shown interest in one person’s account – his wife, Beyonce’s.

Jay-Z took to the app to post one reel promoting the upcoming film, The Book of Clarence. The star of the film, Lakeith Stanfield, assumes the role of a family man living in Jerusalem during 33 AD. Clarence’s journey in meeting Jesus Christ and deciding to become a messiah is documented with a legendary soundtrack featuring a Prince classic, “I Would Die 4 U,” along with new music from Jay-Z and Samuel.

Along with Stanfield, the cast includes Anna Diop, David Oyelowo, Micheal Ward, Omar Sy, Teyana Taylor, Caleb McLaughlin, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Eric Kofi-Abrefa. Jeymes Samuel wrote and directed the film, while Jay-Z is one of the executive producers. Samuel and the “Empire State of Mind” creator previously worked together on his Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Jay-Z expressed concerns about what the audience would think about the new film ahead of its release. He thought people would “immediately just focus on the religious aspect of it and not the human story”.

“This story is about a young man who finds his faith through love and through wanting to become somebody in the world, which is the story of everybody,” the rapper proclaimed. “Everyone wants to find love and everyone wants to leave this place having accomplished something, having left their mark that they’ve been here and hopefully affected the world in a positive way.”

Jay-Z’s been known to use his social media to promote his movie-screen projects. When the “Young Forever” creator joined Instagram in November 2021, he posted to his story adorning The Harder They Fall.

The renowned artist has been paving his way in the film industry for over 15 years. Jay-Z’s produced several projects starting from State Property in 2002.

“Great films have melody to them,” Jay-Z told The Hollywood Reporter about The Harder They Fall. “And great songs, you can close your eyes and see them.”