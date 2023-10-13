Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeff Bezos has scooped up another million-dollar property in Florida, and it just so happens to be his neighbour’s home.

The billionaire businessman recently purchased a seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, Florida, for $79m, according to Bloomberg. The exclusive Indian Creek Island is a man-made barrier island in Miami, known as “Billionaire Bunker”.

The new addition to Bezos’ property portfolio comes just two months after he purchased the home next door - a three-bedroom, waterfront home in Billionaire Bunker for $68m.

His latest 19,064-square-foot mansion sits on 1.84 acres, and consists of seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. According to a Zillow listing, Bezos purchased the property on 12 October for a steal; it was originally listed for $85m in May. The house last sold for $28m in 2014.

Built in 2000, the South Florida mansion is reportedly designed in a style “exuding timeless European glamour”. It also features a home theatre, a sauna, a library, a pool, maids’ quarters, a wine cellar, and six garage spaces. Real estate agents at Douglas Elliman, Dina Goldentayer and Danilo Tavares, helped Bezos close on the home, per the listing.

A source told Bloomberg that the 59-year-old Amazon founder “could still make other purchases in the area”, while the New York Post reported that Bezos has plans to bulldoze the $68m home and build a megamansion.

The exclusive Billionaire Bunker area on Indian Creek Island is home to many celebrities, including football star Tom Brady, investor Carl Icahn, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. The 300-acre island sits on the Biscayne Bay and is known as one of the wealthiest communities in Miami, Florida. In addition to 40 waterfront properties and an 18-hole golf course, the village also has a country club, a mayor, and its own police force.

The million-dollar Miami properties aren’t the only homes the entrepreneur owns. Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of nearly $156bn, also has homes located near Amazon’s Seattle headquarters in Medina, Washington, a nine-acre Beverly Hills mansion, and an estate in Maui.

According to the New York Post, Bezos purchased two homes less than 10 miles from Amazon’s headquarters in 1998 and 2005 for a combined $60m. He then merged them to build a 25,000-square-foot Tudor-style mansion.

In 2020, Bezos bought his Beverly Hills mansion from music producer David Geffen for a record-breaking $165m. The mogul also owns a 30,000-acre ranch in Texas near the base of his space company, Blue Origin, and a $96m apartment in New York City overlooking Madison Square Park.

Not only does Bezos boast a large property portfolio, but he also owns one of the world’s most expensive superyachts. The 417-foot-long vessel, named the Koru, reportedly cost Bezos $485m to build. The superyacht set sail this summer with its maiden voyage along the coast of Spain, where it’s rumoured Bezos popped the question to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez after five years of dating.