Jeff Goldblum‘s children are already eyeing his closet for future heirlooms.

In an interview with InStyle about his role in Wicked, the 72-year-old actor reflected on his bond with his two sons, Charlie, 9, and River, 7, whom he shares with his wife, Emilie Livingston.

“They go through my closet and go, ‘Dada! When you die, can I have this? Can I have that?’ So we have that conversation,” Goldblum said, jokingly adding, “It doesn’t seem to be any big deal to them, at least.”

“I like the idea of possibly having them [be] the recipients of a Cartier watch a piece,” he continued. “And here’s the other inheritable Rolex watch. It’s a real Rolex watch, but it’s customized.”

This isn’t the first time Goldblum has thought about his legacy. In 2018, he told iNews: “I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they’re going to be, and where I’m going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who’s going to get it.”

Reflecting on becoming a father later in life, he admitted: “I’m glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now because all the things I’m considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to — what you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them.”

Jeff Goldblum is known for his zany fashion choices ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Goldblum also emphasized the importance of teaching his kids to be self-sufficient. Speaking on the iHeartPodcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi back in April this year, he explained his philosophy on parenting.

“‘Hey, you know, you’ve got to row your own boat,’” he said, recalling conversations with his children. “It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you. And you’re not going to want me to do it for you.”

The actor stressed the value of hard work and finding purpose. “You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do,” he said. “And even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

In February, Livingston shared a video on Instagram of the couple’s older son, Charlie, expertly playing the piano.

“He loves his speed, rapidity and holy sox!” she wrote, “Don’t comment on the fact that his feet are almost as big as mine.”

In an August interview with The Independent, Goldblum opened up about the joys and challenges of welcoming his first child, Charlie, at 62.

“It’s amazing,” he shared. “Every emotion comes up, and you are forced to examine everything that you model and could be better at. It’s a great task and opportunity.”