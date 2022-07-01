Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the long list of celebrities speaking out against the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week.

On Thursday 30 June, Morgan posted a photo of himself wearing a T-shirt that read “Pro Roe” on Twitter.

“I got OPINIONS,” the 56-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star, wrote, adding, “You don’t like ‘em? Piss off. Go follow someone else. I’m in a block and delete kinda mood today.”

Highlighting his wife and actor Hilarie Burton’s abortion story in which she revealed how she could “only” have her daughter because of her abortion, Morgan tweeted: “Before you clap back with some bull***… read my wife’s last Instagram post… and tell me I have no skin in the game.”

On Friday 24 June, the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe.

Since the Roe v Wade ruling became public, a number of celebrities like Kendrick Lamar, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Billie Joe Armstrong have also condemned the decision.

On Wednesday 28 June, Burton posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram and opened up about undergoing the dilation and curettage procedure (D&C), or a method used during early abortion, after she suffered a miscarriage,

She wrote: “It doesn’t matter if you use the term D&C, The official word on the hospital paperwork is abortion. That’s what it was. You know what would have made that painful day even worse? If abortion had been illegal, and law enforcement inspected my body to make sure I hadn’t caused my own miscarriage.”

Speaking of Roe v Wade, Burton said: “[It] protected my rights as a woman to have miscarriages without scrutiny.

“The Supreme Court just said it’s okay for states to look at you as a murder suspect in that situation. Your miscarriage will make you a murder suspect. I can’t say this clearly enough or shout it loud enough.

“I only have my daughter because of my abortion,” Burton concluded. “So f*** you very much to the Supreme Court. And f*** you to the ignorant right-wing extremists who want my daughter to have fewer rights than what I was born with.”

The Supreme Court’s decision marks a stark reversal of abortion protections throughout the country. Now, millions of Americans will be forced to carry pregnancies to term or travel hundreds of miles to states where abortion services are protected.