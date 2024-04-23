Jelly Roll leaves Instagram after reportedly being bullied for his weight

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jelly Roll has unplugged from social media after he was reportedly bullied for his weight.

Speaking on her Dumb Blonde podcast, the rapper’s wife, Bunnie Xo, admitted he took a break from Instagram recently due to the vast number of negative comments about his body.

She said: “My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f***ing weight, and that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby.”

The 39-year-old artist last posted to his Instagram on 9 April, promoting his appearance on this season of American Idol. However, Jelly Roll has been silent for the last 14 days because the constant criticisms “hurt him,” Bunnie said.

“The internet can say whatever the f*** they want about you and they say: ‘Well you’re a celebrity. You’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f*** we’re not,” she noted. “Enough is enough.”

Bunnie – whose birth name is Alisa DeFord – took the opportunity to discuss how important it is to think twice before you write anything on anyone’s social media.

She remarked: “Don’t bully people, because you never know where they are mentally. There are a lot of people who are not as strong as me, that are on the internet, and they don’t deserve to f***ing be bullied.”

The passionate anti-bullying advocate then warned internet sleuths to leave her family alone.

“I’m going to stand up for all the f***ing underdogs. You’re never going to bully me. You’re never going to lie about me or my family, and I will fight to the end,” Bunnie proclaimed.

“I love it when people say: ‘Bunnie is a bad human. Just wait and you’ll see.’ I’ve been on the internet 15 f***ing years. When are they gonna see? I’m waiting,” she continued. “What you see is what you get with me. I don’t f***ing pretend to be something I’m not … all you gotta do is leave me and my family the f*** alone, and you won’t get called out.”

Jelly Roll has candidly spoken about his weight loss journey, how he once weighed over 500 pounds, and has recently lost about 70 in training for the 2 Bears 5K in Pasadena, California.

He told People: “I’m probably down 70-something pounds.”

“I’ve been really kicking a**, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now,” Jelly Roll admitted.