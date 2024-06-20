Jenna Coleman reveals pregnancy with director partner Jamie Childs

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Jenna Coleman has revealed that she is expecting her first child, unveiling her bump at an event at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

The Emmerdale and Doctor Who actor, 38, attended the opening of the exhibition Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah at the country estate on Wednesday (19 June).

Much to the surprise of fans, Coleman displayed a prominent baby bump as she wore a green and white floral dress while posing for pictures.

Prior to now, Coleman has not alluded to being pregnant on social media, and she has not yet acknowledged the news on any of her public platforms.

Recent photos of the Jackdaw star show her wearing less form-fitting clothing.

The baby bump unveiling comes months after speculation that she married director Jamie Childs, who worked on the Netflix series The Sandman, in which Coleman has a recurring role.

Coleman was previously in a relationship with the Game of Thrones and Bodyguard actor Richard Madden from 2011 to 2015. The pair have remained on good terms, and spent time together in Barcelona in March, with Coleman posting a selfie of them on a shaded street to her Instagram story.

open image in gallery Jenna Coleman ( Getty Images )

Last week, the BBC released new images of the actor in the forthcoming crime drama, The Jetty, in which Coleman is not visibly pregnant.

In the series, Coleman plays a rookie detective named Ember Manning, who investigates a fire that tears through a holiday home in Lancashire.

Throughout the four-part mystery, she must figure out how the fire links to a podcast journalist investigating a missing person’s cold case and an illicit encounter between a man in his twenties and two underage girls.

When the programme was announced in January, Coleman shared her excitement in a statement.

“Working with the BBC and Firebird Pictures on bringing the complex and enigmatic character of Ember Manning to life has been an incredible experience,” she said. “I can’t wait for everyone to meet this new heroine and to find out what’s lurking beneath the surface of The Jetty.”

Among Coleman’s other memorable roles include Queen Victoria in the ITV series Victoria; Clara Oswald, the companion to Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi’s Doctors in Doctor Who and Jasmine Thomas in 180 episodes of the ITV soap, Emmerdale, from 2005 to 2009.