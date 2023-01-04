Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former YouTube star Jenna Marbles and her husband Julien Solomita revealed that an alleged stalker had broken into their home.

Before calling the police, Solomita said he pepper sprayed the woman who entered their California home.

“Today someone broke into our house,” Solomita wrote on his Instagram story on Monday, 2 January. “A woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced. Upon her entering our back door, I immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out.”

The YouTuber and Twitch streamer said that the woman has allegedly been “harassing” him at his Southern California home “throughout the last two months.” He called the police and she was “apprehended and arrested.”

Solomita wrote that his wife Jenna Marbles – whose real last name is Mourey – and their dogs are safe.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that a woman was arrested at the address listed for the couple on Monday morning.

Sources close to the incident told TMZ that Mourey was upstairs during the break-in and the couple, who were married just last month, have “no clue” who the woman is. According to the outlet, she had been taken to a local hospital for treatment for pepper spray and will be booked on a felony stalking charge.

YouTube star Julien Solomita details break-in from alleged stalker (Instagram / @juliensolomita)

Solomita added: “This was something that for safety reasons I was doing my best to keep offline but we were notified that a media outlet had information on today’s event and are planning on running a story so I wanted you to hear what happened from me first.”

The home invasion comes just weeks after Julien Solomita announced that he and Jenna had tied the knot after dating for nine years. Solomita, 30, shared black and white photos from their wedding and captioned the Instagram post: “married otters”

The social media post was a rare appearance from Mourey, who stepped away from the internet in 2020 after she apologised for doing an impression of rapper Nicki Minaj while wearing blackface in a 2011 video.

Mourey, who was known on YouTube as Jenna Marbles, had 20 million subscribers at the time of her departure from the platform. In a video shared to her YouTube channel, titled “A Message”, Mourey apologised for her past racially insensitive behaviour, including the blackface incident and a rap song that featured racist lyrics towards Asian people.

“It was not my intention to do blackface…but it doesn’t matter because all that matters is that people were offended and it hurt them and for that I am so unbelievably sorry,” she said in the video. “This isn’t OK and it hasn’t existed on the internet for a long time because it’s not OK. I haven’t done anything remotely like that because I heard people say, ‘This is blackface and I don’t like that.’”

She continued: “I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”

Mourey said in the video that she would be leaving YouTube, explaining: “For now, I just can’t exist on this channel…I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone… so I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”