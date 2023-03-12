Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega has said she “appreciates my solitude” when asked whether she was currently dating anyone.

The Scream VI star was catapulted to global superstardom following the release of Netflix’s Wednesday last year.

The 20-year-old plays the titular role of the youngest Addams family member in the series, directed and executive-produced by Tim Burton.

In a new interview, Ortega admitted she doesn’t currently have a love life, saying she “appreciates my solitude” when asked about her relationship status.

She told The Sunday Times: “Love life — I truly don’t even really consider. Love life… It’s a really weird job for that, and honestly it’s never been… I don’t know. I’m definitely more of a work person.”

Ortega confirmed she’s single and that she wasn’t going to “seek out” a relationship.

“If something like that happens, it happens, but I’m not going to seek it out. I do appreciate my solitude. I need it,” she added.

Earlier this month, Ortega told Elle that the idea of relationships “stressed her out”.

“Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out,” she said. “And also being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are.”

Ortega also recently commented on her wardrobe malfunction while attending the Scream VI premiere.

Fans noticed a blue Sharpie stain on her couture dress designed by Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

Ortega shared photos from premiere on her social media, while using hashtags to address the wardrobe malfunction. “#sharpiestainwhogivesas***,” she wrote. She also apologised to Rousteing for getting Sharpie on his design, writing: “#imsosorryolivier @olivier_rousteing”.