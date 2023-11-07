Jennette McCurdy says she’s debating freezing her eggs

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennette McCurdy admitted that she’s debating whether or not she should freeze her eggs to keep her options open.

On a recent episode of her podcast, HARD FEELINGS, the 31-year-old author got candid about her thoughts on freezing her eggs, noting that she was on the fence.

“I do not feel in any way shape or form like I want kids,” she clarified. “I cannot imagine a world in which someday I want kids. I am also open to my mind changing.”

She continued, “I have changed a lot as a person in my years so far and I hope to continue changing. What I don’t want to happen is for me to turn 40 and realise, ‘F***, I want kids now,’ and I don’t have enough eggs to make it happen.”

The Nickelodeon alum revealed that after a recent appointment, she was “horrified” at the prospect of pregnancy and how it could change her body. She said, “I’m hearing my body is going to look and feel like I’m pregnant. I am going to have difficulties and emotionality, mood swings, and hormonal charges twenty times that of a regular period.”

ennette McCurdy speaks onstage at The Future of Audiobooks Event with Spotify 2023 on October 03, 2023 in New York City (Getty Images for Spotify)

“No part of me feels motivated to freeze my eggs when I don’t think I want to be a mom, but what if someday I change my mind?” she said, noting that the potential risk of missing out on motherhood lingered in her mind.

“I am trying to bet on my future self wanting a thing that my current self can’t imagine wanting, versus just not doing it and risking that someday I might want it and not be able to do it then – and the regret. I am trying to weigh these options and it’s quite complex.”

The former iCarly star added, “I was feeling confronted with ageing and who I am now versus who I might be someday and how much I don’t know about my future self. I was just confronted with all these life realities that, frankly, I didn’t feel prepared for – and I still don’t.”

While promoting her bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, McCurdy told The New York Times that she was looking forward to carving a new path for her future.

“I think things should feel natural,” she explained to the newspaper. “So much of my life was about forcing or pushing things. So when something feels like it’s working, I’ll let that be, and anything else can fall by the wayside.”

Although McCurdy continued to say that she still feels uncomfortable looking back at the past, she is keen on focusing on her friends and colleagues who are now a part of her life and are “supportive and so loving.” She added that she felt so loved and appreciated that she was surrounded by so much openness and trust