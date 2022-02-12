Celebrities post social media tributes to mark Jennifer Aniston 53rd birthday
‘Knowing that Jennifer Aniston is in the world makes me happy,’ says Reese Witherspoon
As Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 53rd birthday, many of her famous friends have taken to social media to mark the occasion.
On Friday, the actor’s friend and Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, shared a tribute on Instagram to celebrate the birthday.
Witherspoon shared a clip from an old episode of Friends, in which she played the sister of Rachel Green, the character played by Aniston in the cult sitcom.
“In honor of @jenniferaniston’s bday: the Green Sisters,” Witherspoon captioned the clip.
Aniston commented below writing: “Ahhhahahaa I LOVE THIS and I LOVE YOU!!”
Witherspoon also shared a tribute on her Stories, writing: “When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile.
“Knowing that JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy!
“Her love of life, her humour, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let’s all wish Jen Happy Birthday.”
Meanwhile, the actor’s other co-star on Friends, Courteney Cox, also shared a tribute.
On Friday, Cox shared a post on her Instagram Stories featuring a framed photograph of the two actors together on the set of Friends when they were younger.
“Happy Birthday jenniferaniston. I found this picture in our apartment on set,” she wrote.
“It was the first year we became friends. I loved you then and I love you even more now.”
Additionally, TV host Ellen DeGeneres posted a tribute to Aniston.
The daytime presenter shared a compilation video of Aniston on her namesake show, writing: “Happy birthday to a true day one.”
