Jennifer Aniston hilariously reacts to learning how old Dylan and Cole Sprouse are

Jennifer Aniston had a hilarious reaction to learning how old herFriends co-star, Cole Sprouse, and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, are.

The 54-year-old discussed her former Friends co-star, who played Ben, the son of David Schwimmer’s character, Ross Geller, during a recent interview with Access Hollywood. During the conversation, which also included Adam Sandler, TV host Kit Hoover reminded Aniston how Cole, 30, used to have a “crush” on her back when they were filming the sitcom together.

Aniston responded with a surprised look on her face, before noting that the actor, who was only seven years old when he played the role of Ben, was “so little” when they worked together. As Hoover proceeded to acknowledge that Cole and Dylan are now in their thirties, The Morning Show star was shocked.

“What?!” she exclaimed, as she raised her hands to the top of her head in surprise. “No, no they’re not. Wow, that’s so crazy.”

Sandler, who worked with Cole and Dylan on the 1999 film Big Daddy, had a similar response to learning how old the twins are, as he also exclaimed: “What?...That’s hilarious. They’re cool!”

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2021, the Riverdale star recalled how his crush on Aniston had made it “quite difficult to work in front of her”.

“I must admit, I would stammer a lot and I’d forget my lines,” he said. “I feel like I’d maintain my composure a bit more effectively now, but it was quite difficult when I was a kid.”

Cole also confessed how those on the set of Friends would make fun of him for how he acted around Aniston.

“I was teased a little bit by the crew, because they saw it,” he said. “I would just forget, and be looking at her. But then, the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star first opened up about this crush in 2017, during an interview with the New YorkPost, where he admitted how “difficult” it was for him to focus when around Aniston.

“I had a really, really hard time working with Aniston because I was so in love with her. I was infatuated,” Cole said. “I was speechless - I’d get all bubbly and forget my lines and completely blank.”

Earlier this month, Aniston also reunited with a former Friends guest star, Mae Whitman, while on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan. In season three of the sitcom, Whitman played a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in the main characters’ apartment building, before Ross accidentally knocked her down the stairs.

In a video shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan’s Instagram, the Good Girls star talked to Aniston about their brief time on set together. “I just wanted to say hi because you were so kind to me,” she said. “You really made me feel like I was a part of the cast. And you were so kind and you hugged me. Thank you. It’s always stayed with me.”