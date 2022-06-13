Jennifer Aniston reveals why she keeps a cooler box in her car

Jennifer Aniston has revealed the reason she keeps a cooler box in her car.

The Friends star and fitness fan unveiled her daily eating habits and efforts to stay on track with her healthy lifestyle.

The California resident, who has developed a range of protein and collagen bars with Vital Proteins, opened up about her daily regime.

“Right before my workout, I'll have a little bit of a bar, then a little bit after and I'm totally satiated until I get to lunch,” she told E! News.

“If I'm driving around all day, it's usually much cooler in the car and I'll have it on my way home so I'm not so starving that I just eat, like, crap or eat too much.”

The 53-year-old cites the high temperatures on the west coast of the US as instrumental in her decision to install a cooler into her vehicle, where she also keeps chilled water and vitamins.

“The cooler happened because I've learned my lesson,” she explained.

“Living as we live in California, you go to get your bar and you open the package and it's just like a melted Easter [egg] gone bad disaster.”

​​She added: “I'm a bar person, I love a protein bar. It's great to have something you can grab and throw in your bag and just have it for the day.”

In addition to her healthy habits, Aniston said she begins her day with a meditation routine.

“You can meditate anywhere but usually I do it the minute I wake up,” she said.

“I just get my feet on the floor and sit down in front of a little altar. If I'm away, I just find a space for it. And even if it's five minutes, 10 minutes, I just have to do it.”

The Morning Show actor also made an appearance on the final ever episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.

When asked how she coped with life after Friends, she joked that splitting up with her ex-husband Brad Pitt helped.

“Well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” she quipped.

“And then I did a movie called The Break-up. I just kind of leaned into the end.”

She added that the film coincided with her divorce and that it marked a “new chapter” in her life.

“I was just like, you know what guys, let’s make this a completely new chapter,” she added. “Let’s just end everything and start new. It worked great.”