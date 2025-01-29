Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jennifer Aniston’s fitness regime is better for menopausal women than government guidance, a new study has found.

The 55-year-old Friends star started the Pvolve exercise programme in 2021, before joining the company officially in 2023.

The 12 week at-home low-resistance exercise regimen was found to improve lower body strength by 20 per cent and lower body flexibility by 21 per cent more than the standard programme.

Women involved in the experiment also saw a 10% increase in balance and stability and an increase in lean muscle without increasing total body mass. The improvements were comparable among women who were pre-, peri-, and post-menopausal. Both groups appeared to have the same beneficial effect on shoulder strength, the authors found.

The research conducted by University of Exeter Medical School and funded by Pvolve, set out to examine whether it could improve balance, strength, and body composition compared with 150 minutes of moderate exercise each week.

It followed 72 moderately active women aged 40 to 60 who were not in hormone replacement therapy, with 45 undertaking Pvolve and the rest doing a standard routine. Measurements to test strength and fitness were taken before training and then again after 12 weeks.

“I’ve seen more transformation in my body from Pvolve workouts than I have with anything else,” Aniston told Women’s Health earlier this year.

Professor Francis Stephens, from the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the research said: “Women often see a decline in their muscle strength and balance shortly before, during and after the menopause.

“This ultimately increases the risk of falls and fractures later in life, particularly of the hip, which is why it’s so important to find a way for women to maintain that strength and balance as they get older.“The great thing about these simple resistance exercises is they can easily be performed at home, and we’ve now shown they’re effective at improving strength and balance in women during and post-menopause.

“In fact, some measures of balance appeared to increase to a greater degree in post-menopausal women, suggesting that these exercises are not hindered by the menopause transition.”

Pvolve offers a range of exercise options including at-home programmes, and in-person studio classes. Their signature methods include their bread and butter “Strength and Sculpt” scheme pairing functional movements with resistance equipment, “Progressive Weight Training” to build strength and speed up metabolism, and “Sculpt and Burn” that includes elements of cardio in addition to the other elements.

Exercises included in the programme according the company’s website include:

Mountain climbers – Start in a plank position keeping your core engaged, and drive your left knee in toward your right elbow, then immediately step your foot back to start position. As soon as your right foot touches the floor, drive your right knee toward your left elbow, then immediately step foot back to start position. Repeat this motion, alternating sides quickly, for 30 seconds.

Fast feet – Stand with feet wider than hip distance and slightly bend at your knees and hinge at your hips so that you’re in a mid-squat position. Staying low, run in place while keeping on your toes. Continue for 15 to 20 seconds, alternating feet as quickly as you can without losing form.

Knee jogs – Start with feet hip-distance, slightly hinged at your hips with a soft bend in your knees, then step your right foot back, pitch chest forward, and bring your hands together with elbows bent. While pushing through your left heel, pull your right knee in while simultaneously driving elbows down, then quickly tap your right toes back while raising hands to top of hairline.Repeat for 30 seconds, then switch sides.