Jennifer Aniston treated fans to an early holiday present this year as she gave them a sneak peek into her annual Friendsgiving dinner.

The Hollywood star, 55, who each year hosts a Thanksgiving celebration with close friends, took to Instagram on Monday (November 25) to share snapshots from her heartwarming evening spent with Courteney Cox and other famous pals.

“A few scenes from Friendsgiving,” Aniston wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside an array of Polaroid pictures and selfies.

Some fans are convinced one of the photos shows Sandra Bullock standing with the Friends alums. “SANDRA BULLOCK AT JENNIFER ANISTON’S FRIENDSGIVING!!!” someone exclaimed on X/Twitter.

Bullock, 60, and Aniston have shared a close bond throughout the years, with the pair often celebrating each other’s birthdays together.

“There is a lot of love and respect between Jen and Sandra,” a source told US Weekly in April. “They have extremely similar personalities and are both fearless.”

Meanwhile, Aniston’s friendship with Cox, 60, has been on full display since their time together on the seminal Friends sitcom.

Jennifer Aniston hosts her annual Friendsgiving dinner ( Jennifer Aniston on Instagram )

For Cox’s birthday in June, the Morning Show star honored her with a series of throwback photos on Instagram. “Celebrating this powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested, ferociously talented girl today!!! My sweet CC @courteneycoxofficial… she’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out,” she wrote in the capion. “It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life.”

In 2019, Aniston celebrated Thanksgiving with a host of other A-list celebrities, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux, Jason Bateman, Cox, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Arnett.

Theroux shared a star-studded selfie from the evening, writing: “Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights.”

Last year, Kristen Bell blew fans’ minds when she posted an image from her celebrity-packed dinner party featuring a who’s who of Hollywood.

Both Cox and Aniston were among the guests pictured, in addition to Bell’s husband Dax Shepard, Severance star Adam Scott, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn.

“Holy crap thats a table of legends,” one person commented, with another adding: “Ellen’s Oscars selfie walked so Kristen’s dinner table selfie could soar.”

Retired TV host Ellen DeGeneres famously broke Twitter in 2014 after she posted a star-studded selfie from that year’s Academy Awards.

“We crashed Twitter,” DeGeneres later commented during the ceremony. While a slight overstatement, she did at least break its retweet counter, which didn’t have space for the figure’s many 0’s.