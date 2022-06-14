Jennifer Aniston says viral recipe for salad she ate on Friends is fake

Jennifer Aniston has rejected rumours that she ate the same salad every day on the set of Friends, after a recipe for the supposed salad went viral on TikTok.

The Morning Show actor denied ever having the meal shared by Lovely Delites food blogger, Hannah, in May.

When quizzed on the nutritious dish by Elle magazine, the 53-year-old actor was quick to set the record straight.

“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that? That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends,” she began.

“I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”

When asked if she would be willing to try the viral salad, she replied: “I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

The salad created by Hannah consists of finely chopped red onion, cucumber, pistachios, fresh parsley, fresh mint and a tin of chickpeas.

Its legendary status dates back to Aniston’s Friends co-star Courtney Cox who said that the Marley and Me actor ate the same salad every day on the set of the hit TV show, a “doctored up” Cobb.

Since then, countless food bloggers have attempted to recreate the celebrated salad.

Chickpeas, which are also known as garbanzo beans, are packed with vitamins and minerals and offer a range of health benefits.

They are also an excellent source of fibre and protein, making them popular with those on a plant-based diet.

While they can sometimes be difficult to digest, this does not outweigh their nutritional reward.

In the same interview, Aniston revealed that the “one vital act in her day” was her daily morning meditation practice.

“I have a mantra,” she said. “There are apps that you could get on your phone depending on what your mood is. Sometimes I like guided, sometimes I like to just sort of have my own mantra.”

And when it comes to a nighttime routine, she added that she washes her face and brushes her teeth before bed every night.

“Never go to bed with makeup on,” she advised.