Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist opens up about viral Golden Globes haircut: ‘Rachel 2.0’

‘I am really obsessed with her new haircut! She is GLOWING,’ one fan writes

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Tuesday 09 January 2024 23:02
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

Related: Jennifer Aniston discusses people ‘becoming famous for doing nothing’

Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist has opened up about the star’s standout haircut she debuted at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Aniston, who is known to be a 90s style muse, channelled her inner Rachel Green persona on the red carpet at the 81st annual awards ceremony - and fans were obsessed. The Morning Show star wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress embroidered with tiny crystals, and sported a new shaggy shoulder-length cut. Although the mod garment looked beautiful on the A-lister, her fans were more enamoured by the hairdo.

According to Aniston’s long-time stylist and friend, Chris McMillan, he wanted to create a sense of natural beauty for the event. While McMillan was the mastermind behind Aniston’s emblem cut for her role on Friends, he didn’t openly admit “The Rachel” cut was what inspired the her look for Sunday’s affair. Nevertheless, fans were immediately reminded of the sitcom character when they saw Aniston step on to the carpet.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one eagle-eyed individual said: “Jennifer Aniston’s new haircut is so Rachel Green coded.”

“Jennifer Aniston coming back to award show red carpets with a Rachel Green haircut is everything my 2024 bingo card needed,” another added.

Ironically, in conversation with Marie Claire, McMillan admitted Aniston didn’t like her character’s hair. “Jen’s least favourite hairstyle. I hear about it every time I style her hair,” he confessed.

On 9 January, the Beverly Hills-based stylist took to Instagram to share footage of his client’s hairdo from the Golden Globes.

“Jen with fresh haircut at 2024 Golden Globes soft blunt perimeter for the length and invisible layers throughout,” he wrote. “Prepped by shampooing and conditioning with her Lolavie and finished by mixing Lolavie paste and oil together in my hands and manipulating through the ends Sexy natural and effortless.”

Fans continued to praise the look in the comments section of McMillan’s post.

One follower said: “She really has the most beautiful and basic (basic in the best way possible) haircuts/hairstyles and has been making headlines for her hair since the 90s! Nobody is doing it like her.”

“I am really obsessed with her new haircut! She is GLOWING,” a second Instagram user remarked.

“I’ll ask to my hairdresser to cut exactly like this when I have courage,” another woman proclaimed.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in