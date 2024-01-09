Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Aniston’s hairstylist has opened up about the star’s standout haircut she debuted at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Aniston, who is known to be a 90s style muse, channelled her inner Rachel Green persona on the red carpet at the 81st annual awards ceremony - and fans were obsessed. The Morning Show star wore a strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress embroidered with tiny crystals, and sported a new shaggy shoulder-length cut. Although the mod garment looked beautiful on the A-lister, her fans were more enamoured by the hairdo.

According to Aniston’s long-time stylist and friend, Chris McMillan, he wanted to create a sense of natural beauty for the event. While McMillan was the mastermind behind Aniston’s emblem cut for her role on Friends, he didn’t openly admit “The Rachel” cut was what inspired the her look for Sunday’s affair. Nevertheless, fans were immediately reminded of the sitcom character when they saw Aniston step on to the carpet.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one eagle-eyed individual said: “Jennifer Aniston’s new haircut is so Rachel Green coded.”

“Jennifer Aniston coming back to award show red carpets with a Rachel Green haircut is everything my 2024 bingo card needed,” another added.

Ironically, in conversation with Marie Claire, McMillan admitted Aniston didn’t like her character’s hair. “Jen’s least favourite hairstyle. I hear about it every time I style her hair,” he confessed.

On 9 January, the Beverly Hills-based stylist took to Instagram to share footage of his client’s hairdo from the Golden Globes.

“Jen with fresh haircut at 2024 Golden Globes soft blunt perimeter for the length and invisible layers throughout,” he wrote. “Prepped by shampooing and conditioning with her Lolavie and finished by mixing Lolavie paste and oil together in my hands and manipulating through the ends Sexy natural and effortless.”

Fans continued to praise the look in the comments section of McMillan’s post.

One follower said: “She really has the most beautiful and basic (basic in the best way possible) haircuts/hairstyles and has been making headlines for her hair since the 90s! Nobody is doing it like her.”

“I am really obsessed with her new haircut! She is GLOWING,” a second Instagram user remarked.

“I’ll ask to my hairdresser to cut exactly like this when I have courage,” another woman proclaimed.