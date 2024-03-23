Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans praised Jennifer Garner’s sweet birthday tribute to her famous friend, Reese Witherspoon.

Garner posted a clip of herself to Instagram on 22 March playing the saxophone outdoors, accompanied by a montage of clips of the actress with Witherspoon.

“Two things I love: @reesewitherspoon and smooth jazz. Happy birthday, RW! XX,” she posted on friend’s 48th birthday.

Witherspoon responded in the comments: “C’mon now, Garner! Making us all smile.”

The saxophone talents of Garner, 51, caught the eye of other celebrity friends.

“Hahahahahaha legendary,” Taylor Lautner wrote. Kerry Washington added: “Crazy impressive!!!!!!”

Gwyneth Paltrow also wrote: “No way.”

Fans said they wanted to hear more of Garner’s music. “You can put a smile on my face like [no] other!!! For decades now,” one wrote. Another quipped: “When is the album dropping?”

“If everyone had a @jennifer.garner friend in their lives, the world would be a better place!” one fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Garner has shown off her musical talents. In 2020, she appeared virtually onThe Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a duet, where she played saxophone and he was on guitar.

Garner has been open about her close friendship with Witherspoon. She explained last year that her friend had supported her during difficult moments in her life.

“I think back to being pregnant,” she said. “This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me... I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio.”

Garner is mother of three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

While she didn’t go into details, Garner said that she danced her heart out with Witherspoon.

“And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!” she said. “It was like, okay, we worked out at seven on vacation, we’re going to work out again at two. She was like: ‘I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there.’”