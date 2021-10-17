Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has married Nayel Nassar.

The 25-year-old medical student, who announced her engagement to the professional equestrian, 30, in January 2020, said “I do” on Saturday at her 124-acre horse farm in North Salem, New York, People reports.

For the wedding, which reportedly took place a day after the couple exchanged vows in a small Muslim ceremony on Friday, according to the Daily Mail, Gates wore a long-sleeve white lace gown that the outlet reports was custom made by Vera Wang. She completed the look with a simple white bouquet and a long white veil.

The bride reportedly walked down the aisle accompanied by both her parents, who announced their divorce earlier this year after 27 years of marriage.

The ceremony was attended by 300 guests, including Gates’ siblings, brother Rory, 22, and sister Phoebe, 19, and included a musical performance by Coldplay, according to the Daily Mail.

Gates began dating Nassar in 2017 after the pair reportedly met while at Stanford University. They announced their engagement in January 2020 after Nassar proposed during a ski trip.

At the time, Gates shared a photo of herself and Nassar sitting in the snow alongside the caption: “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

The announcement was met with supportive comments from both of Gates’ parents, with the Microsoft founder writing: “I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!” while Melinda added: “So thrilled for you and @nayelnassar!” according to People.