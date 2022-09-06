Jennifer Lawrence reveals son’s name for the first time

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed the name of the son she shares with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Speaking in a new interview, Lawrence, who gave birth to the pair’s first child in February this year, said that her son is named Cy after the American painter Cy Twombly, who is one of Maroney’s favorite artists.

“It’s so scary to talk about motherhood,” the notoriously private actor told US Vogue for its October edition. “Only because it’s so different for everybody,” Lawrence clarified, adding that if she said the experience was “amazing” for her then other people would feel bad if it wasn’t amazing for them.

“Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away’. So I felt so prepared to be forgiving,” she said.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, ‘Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?’”

Lawrence said that the morning after she gave birth, she felt like her “whole life had started over”.

“I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors. Now I love all babies. Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss’,” she added.

“So many of my films in the past have been about my mother, my childhood. I wonder what will happen now that I’ll be witnessing somebody else’s childhood. And I wonder what he’s going to be talking about with his therapist,” she joked.

Lawrence added that her heart has “stretched to a capacity that I dodn’t know about”.

“I include my husband in that,” she added. “And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, ‘Good night!’ You know? Like, who sleeps?”