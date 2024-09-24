Jennifer Lawrence shares reason behind endorsement for 2024 presidential election

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Jennifer Lawrence has revealed who she’s endorsing in the 2024 presidential election.

The actor, 34, showed her support for democratic nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz during a recent interview.

Sharing the reasons behind her decision, Lawrence told People magazine that “abortion is on the ballot.” She praised the policies of the current Vice President, who has backed legislation that would protect reproductive rights across the US as Roe v Wade did before it was overturned in 2022.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights,” Lawrence said. “That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Lawrence isn’t the first celebrity to endorse Harris and Walz. Immediately after the presidential debate between Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump on September 10, pop star Taylor Swift revealed who she’s voting for.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” the “Fortnight” singer wrote on Instagram.

“I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

In her post, the Grammy winner shared a snap of herself posing with her cat – Benjamin Button – along with an apparent dig at Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance, as she signed her message: “Childless Cat Lady.”

open image in gallery Jennifer Lawrence (left) has endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential race ( Getty Images )

On September 17, which is National Voter Registration Day, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas also endorsed Harris. “We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” the “Bad Guy” singer said.

”We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added, with Eilish concluding: “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.”

Project 2025 — a blueprint for Trump’s presidency spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials — is essentially a wishlist for his administration with plans to expand his executive authority, replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees, crush abortion rights and impose an anti-immigrant agenda, among other policies.

During her interview with People, Lawrence also shared that leading up to the election, she’ll be producing two documentary films about her political values: Bread and Roses – centered on three women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan – and Zurawski v Texas, which is about a group of women who sued the state of Texas in 2023 for denying their abortion rights.

“As online trolls like to point out every time I get involved in politics, I didn’t go to school, I dropped out of middle school, so I don’t have a classic education. So storytelling is where I get most of my education,” Lawrence says about her work.

Describing Zurawski v Texas, which she co-produced with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton – Lawrence said it features women “who have gone through what no human being should ever, ever endure.”

“They put it on display so that it doesn’t happen to other women. They’re not thinking about their suffering,” she explained. “They’re using their suffering to help other people, and it’s heroic.”

The case of Zurawski v. Texas, which the Texas Supreme Court rejected in May, was first filed by Amanda Zurawski, who was sent to the ICU in 2022 after doctors refused to terminate her pregnancy, even though her condition resulted in an unviable fetus. The lawsuit was then made up of 22 women, who demanded urgent clarity on whether emergency medical exceptions to abortion bans include life-threatening pregnancies.