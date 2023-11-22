Jennifer Lawrence experiences wardrobe malfunction at Dior event

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In true performer form, Jennifer Lawrence comically played off a wardrobe malfunction outside Saks Fifth Avenue at a Dior event on 20 November.

Lawrence, 33, welcomed guests to Dior’s Carousel of Dreams celebration in honour of their collaboration with the Manhattan department store for their holiday windows. The No Hard Feelings actor was asked to speak and lead the official countdown to the light show next to Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Delphine Arnault, the CEO of Christian Dior.

Lawrence may not have been anticipating any more than pops of applause from the crowd, but her belt buckle had other plans last night. As she approached the podium beside Metrick and Arnault, a loud crackle rang through the microphone in front of her, causing her to jump. The sharp volume of the microphone, in tandem with her startled reaction, threw her Dior belt for a loop – the buckle burst open.

In a video published by W Magazine, the Silver Linings Playbook star can be heard saying, “Thank you... Oh my god,” as her black belt flings off her waist. Lawrence immediately covered her mouth, giggling with flushed cheeks.

“I’m so sorry that was so loud and my belt popped off,” she said. However, the on-screen regular quickly calmed down and shifted back into character to get on with the unveiling.

“I’ve had the honour of being a part of the Dior family for quite some time now,” she said. “Looking around, this feels like the perfect place to celebrate the holidays.”

“Three... two... one... let’s light up the night,” Lawrence continued with Metrick, turning to watch the beautiful blue hues fill the store front. Fireworks shot out of the roof as professional dancers in all-black chiffon twirled about in the road.

A few online viewers couldn’t tell what actually happened or why Lawrence was so taken aback. Yet, others reveled in her minor wardrobe malfunction, laughing it off with her and complimenting her composure.

“Haha she wanted to laugh so much,” a fan noted, while another curious TikTok user asked: “What is it that falls?”

“Her belt,” W Magazine replied, prompting the confused viewer to add: “Oh, my gosh. lol. I watched it 10 times trying to figure it out.”

Some fans thought the entire address seemed scarily similar to a scene that would happen in one of the Hunger Games movies.

“No joke it’s giving capital hunger games vibes,” one person confessed. Another agreed: “She’s a part of the capital now.”

In accordance with the start of the holiday season in the Big Apple, Macy’s exhibited its 2023 holiday window displays on 16 November. The theme of the holidays seems to be carousels this year with Macy’s revealing vibrant cases of animated animals brought to life, sitting under the rotating ride. Candy cane wall paper was wrapped around objects in the cases while glistening green pines lined the outer edges.