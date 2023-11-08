Jennifer Lopez calls out fan for flirting with Ben Affleck

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez jokingly clapped back at a fan for flirting with her husband, Ben Affleck.

On 5 November, a paparazzi video captured the Hustlers star telling a group of admirers to “back up, b***h” after they hollered at Affleck from their car. The couple were seen hopping into their black Rivian truck after leaving The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Their date night came after Lopez and Affleck were spotted at a Hollywood flea market earlier that day.

In the clip - which has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter - high-pitched voices could be heard calling after Affleck. The Batman actor opened the car door for his wife and walked around the back of the truck to get into the driver’s seat. Photographers were there to capture the moment, as Lopez rolled down her window and responded to the crowd of onlookers: “Back up, b***h!”

The “On The Floor” singer then burst into laughter, as she reached out of the passenger seat window to give a hug to her friend.

The previous day, the stylish duo made an appearance at the 2023 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The event, presented by Gucci, honoured artist Judy Baca. Lopez and Affleck brushed elbows with art, film, fashion, and entertainment figures, including LACMA trustee Eva Chow and Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio, both of whom co-chaired the event for the twelfth year in a row.

All proceeds from the gala go to LACMA’s initiative, which is focused on centralising film in the museum’s curatorial programming, as well as also funding LACMA’s other ongoing projects.

For the occasion, Lopez wore a jaw-dropping, champagne-coloured satin bra top paired with a sheer, sequined skirt. She accessorised the look with a red jewel pendant and matching earrings. The Selena actor wore her hair in golden brown waves and carried a matching champagne envelope clutch. Meanwhile, Affleck donned a simple yet sophisticated black tuxedo.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Lopez revealed how Affleck encourages her to appreciate herself more and feel grounded in who she is. “Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value,” the “Dance Again” singer told the outlet on 2 November. “I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else.”

“I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically,” she added. “Every part of me - my body, my voice, my choice - even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today. Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value.

The Hollywood power couple rekindled their romance in early 2021, nearly two decades after they called off their first engagement in 2004. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April 2022, and they were married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony that July. The following month, the two tied the knot again in front family and friends at Affleck’s sprawling estate in Savannah, Georgia.

The Gone Girl actor shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband and singer Marc Anthony, 55.