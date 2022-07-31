Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.

Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.

Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.

But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.

“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he told Mail Online. “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four.

“I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life – when we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.”

After they split in 1998, Noa tried his hand at acting, and appeared in several films throughout the 2000s. He also worked as a producer.

According to Noa, he managed to maintain a good friendship with Lopez for many years post-breakup.

Lopez later went on to marry Cris Judd from 2001-2003, and she and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004. The pair also share 14-year-old twins together.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up for 17 years, tied the knot earlier this month at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez, 52, wrote in her On the JLo newsletter.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote.

She added: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”