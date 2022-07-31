Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
‘I was husband number one... she said we would be together for ever,’ said Ojani Noa
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.
Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.
Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.
But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.
“I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last,” he told Mail Online. “Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times and Ben is husband number four.
“I was husband number one and she told me I was the love of her life – when we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together for ever.”
After they split in 1998, Noa tried his hand at acting, and appeared in several films throughout the 2000s. He also worked as a producer.
According to Noa, he managed to maintain a good friendship with Lopez for many years post-breakup.
Lopez later went on to marry Cris Judd from 2001-2003, and she and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004. The pair also share 14-year-old twins together.
Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up for 17 years, tied the knot earlier this month at The Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.
“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez, 52, wrote in her On the JLo newsletter.
“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she wrote.
She added: “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies