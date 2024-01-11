Jennifer Lopez clarifies husband Ben Affleck is ‘happy’ despite his viral sad face

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has come to husband Ben Affleck’s defence as fans have continued to question his viral resting sad face.

The 54-year-old actor spoke candidly about her partner, who she’s been married to since July 2022, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on 7 January, while walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Her remarks come after Affleck’s face has been the subject of multiple memes, including one last year that mocked him when he looked sad and exceptionally tired at the Grammy Awards.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lopez reacted to how fans are often worried about Affleck looking sad. According to the singer, her husband’s appearance is not a cause for concern, as she clarified that he was doing well.

“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here, he is nominated,” she said, referring to his film, Air, being nominated for two Golden Globe awards this year.

Lopez also noted that she doesn’t know why her husband’s facial expressions are constantly going viral, adding: “I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

The Marry Me star then poked fun at how her appearance is not mocked in the same way that her husband’s is.

“They don’t pick up on my face,” she concluded, before letting out a laugh.

Whether he’s going to put up some coffee at Dunkin’ Donuts or sitting at an award show in Hollywood, Affleck has continued to be mocked for his seemingly miserable facial experiences. And to no surprise, the actor has made it clear that he knows his appearance has become a meme.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2023, he jokingly addressed why he appears to look sad all the time. When Kimmel claimed that Affleck didn’t look “quite as psyched” as those around him while at his wife’s party in December 2022, the actor clarified that this wasn’t the case.

“See, that’s a common misconception about me,” he said, after letting out a laugh. He then claimed that he just has a “very unhappy-looking resting face,” before demonstrating his “content” face and his nearly identical “amused” face.

“That’s how God made me,” Affleck jokingly continued. “You don’t have to punish me for it.”

One month after his seemingly sad facial expressions went viral at the Grammys in February 2023, Affleck also clarified that he wasn’t as miserable as people thought he was at that event.

“I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought: ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’ At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun,” the Hypnotic star toldThe Hollywood Reporter at the time.