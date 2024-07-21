Support truly

The countdown to Jennifer Lopez’s 55th birthday festivities is over.

On July 20, the Atlas actress reimagined the fan-favorite series Bridgerton with a blowout birthday bash inspired by the show. Held in the Hamptons, Lopez welcomed her family alongside a star-studded list of attendees to celebrate with her four days early.

The dress code was simple: ball gowns and Regency Era suit and tie. From Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, to Lucy Paez and Sarah Jessica Parker, invitees donned their finest flouncy dresses and formal tuxes as exampled in the popular Netflix series that debuted in 2020. On arrival, each was met with a horse and carriage.

According to pictures obtained by Page Six, Rodríguez wore a beautiful baby blue gown with lace detailing. The Hollywood star’s mom was accompanied by several other family members, including Lopez’s nieces.

Yet, despite the mass family gathering, reports indicate one important individual was absent from the event – the singer’s husband, Ben Affleck. Speaking to People, an insider confirmed the 51-year-old Gone Girl actor stayed on the West Coast, skipping his wife’s party as they continue to spend time apart.

The two haven’t been spotted together amid alleged marital issues. Lopez and Affleck celebrated the Fourth of July and their July 16 wedding anniversary separately. That said, the Deep Water star was seen driving in Los Angeles on July 19 with his wedding band on.

As divorce speculation stirs, the couple has continued to make drastic decisions in the recent weeks and months. In early July, Lopez and Affleck publicly listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion in Beverly Hills for $68 million. The two had purchased the home in 2023 for $60,805,000.

The Zillow listing features the mansion’s extravagant amenities such as the 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, the caretaker house, the 12-car garage, the indoor sports complex, the boxing ring, and the zero-edge pool.

open image in gallery The Hollywood duo tied the knot in 2022 after calling off their engagement 20 years prior ( Getty Images )

Though Lopez and Affleck have not spoken publicly about their relationship, the Good Will Hunting actor recently commented on his wife’s “bananas” level of fame.

In a conversation with Kevin Hart on his Peacock special, Hart to Heart, Affleck admitted he isn’t used to the treatment Lopez receives from her fans. Additionally, he confessed he doesn’t love the paparazzi attention because he’s “shy.”

After Affleck spoke to Hart, people theorized that he and the “On the Floor” vocalist were having problems because of her level of fame. However, another source speaking to People denied this.

“The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn’t know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn’t true,” they told the outlet. “There are deeper issues.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2022, a year after rekindling their romance. The duo first got engaged in 2002 but called it quits before they got to the altar. Affleck then married Jennifer Garner in 2005 and welcomed three children – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – together. Ten years later, Affleck and Garner split.