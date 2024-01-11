Jennifer Lopez cries recalling viral moment with Brie Larson at the Golden Globes

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez cried as she talked about her viral moment with Brie Larson at the Golden Globes.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 54-year-old pop star and actor got candid about how the sweet interaction made her feel. “It brings tears to my eyes now because it’s very moving,” she explained to Lowe. “You give your heart and soul to this, and when you’re an artist, I think you know that and understand that.”

She went on to add that the Lessons in Chemistry actor’s reaction reminded her of how she felt about the Hollywood icons that inspired her when she was growing up.

“I remember being a little girl and watching West Side Story and seeing Rita Moreno and knowing what that meant for me,” she continued. “When I was looking at Brie and I saw her, and I was just staring in her eyes, because she was so locked in with me and just like, ‘I have wanted to tell you this for so long,’ I saw myself. I saw a little girl.”

Looking back on the moment brought Lopez to tears. “And to think that I did that for somebody was really, really overwhelming,” she said. “It was very lovely to have an experience like that. I don’t think I ever imagined I would have an experience like that with somebody who is so talented and who I watched their movies. Who is kinda in a way, my contemporary.”

The Selena actor remarked that the heartwarming moment might ultimately end up being more special to her than Larson.

“Even to feel that way, and to express that and to be so kind,” she added. “That was a very kind thing that she did. And it meant a lot to me. Probably even more than it did to her.”

The viral moment occurred as Larson was wrapping her interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier when the actor realized that the “Can’t Get Enough” singer was right behind her. Larson began to fangirl over Lopez, tearing up at the thought of finally being able to meet her.

“Oh my god. Oh my. I’m gonna cry,” she told Frazier through her tears. “I can’t deal with JLo.” Larson added, “I can’t. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna cry. I can’t.”

By the time Lopez walked up the stairs and stood beside her on the podium, Larson was able to muster the courage to tell the “Dance Again” singer just how much she meant to her growing up.

“Hi, how are you? I’m such a huge fan,” Lopez told the Lessons in Chemistry actor as she gave her a hug.

“You mean so much to me,” Larson replied after the hug. “I saw Selena and it made me wanna be an actor. And you’ve always meant so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine. Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important, thank you.”

“You’re gonna make me cry,” Lopez exclaimed, to which Larson said, “I’ve been wanting to say that to you for a long time.”

Starstruck, Larson looked back at her mom and then shared a few more words of admiration before letting Lopez get interviewed by Frazier.

“How sweet is that? It’s amazing I’m going to cry,” Lopez told ET at the time. “She brought up the movie Selena that so many years later still touches people. It’s very moving to me too.”

Larson took to Instagram to share a picture of her and Lopez holding hands, writing in the caption: “The perfect moment doesn’t exis-”