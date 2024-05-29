Jennifer Lopez clarifies what the ‘orange drink’ in her bodega order is

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has clarified what exactly an ‘orange drink’ is.

The “On The Floor” singer had previously discussed the drink while speaking with Vogue, where she answered 73 questions, including what her bodega order is, “ham and cheese on a roll with an orange drink, if you know you know.” This led many fans to take to TikTok to joke that no one actually knew what the orange drink was.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on Wednesday May 29, the singer explained what the coveted drink really was.

“Haha, I know that there was a lot of talk about it,” she told the outlet. “But the orange drink was basically… it’s just a plain orange drink. It came in a little plastic container with a little bit of aluminum foil over it. And it wasn’t called anything except orange drink or grape drink or whatever.”

She continued: “There was orange, a grape, and a fruit punch. And that’s why I said: ‘If you know you know,’ because you bought it in the bodega and I used to go after school and get that for like … I mean, this is many, many years ago, it was worth 25 cents, and I got it with a bag of potato chips. And that was like my after-school treat for myself.”

Although the “Let’s Get Loud” singer didn’t specify any brand name for the “orange drink,” many people have suggested that it’s Little Hug Fruit Barrels, Sunny-D, Fanta, or Jarritos orange soda.

Recently, the Atlas actress has been sparking rumors that she and her husband Ben Affleck are splitting up. As of May 17, the couple hadn’t been photographed together for 47 days, with the last time the two took a photo together being on March 30 when they were holding hands while walking through New York City. However, they have since been spotted together amid rumors of a possible separation.

In Touch was the first outlet to report that Affleck has “moved out” of his home with Lopez amid the alleged marital issues. “The writing is on the wall - it’s over,” an insider told the outlet. “They’re headed for a divorce - and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source said that Affleck is busy focusing both on his work and family life. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” they added about the couple.

Lopez later appeared to shut down suggestion of a split when she told a reporter who asked about the rumors: “You know better than that.”

The couple met in 2001 while Lopez was still married to her second husband at the time, dancer Cris Judd. Soon after her divorce from Judd, she began seeing Affleck.

The two then got engaged in 2002 before deciding to postpone their wedding in 2003 with a statement that read: “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date.”

“When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry. We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families and our friends.”

In 2004, they called the relationship off before rekindling their romance in 2021 and getting married in 2022.