Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes delight fans with Maid in Manhattan reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jennifer Lopez and Ralph Fiennes have delighted fans with a heartfelt reunion.

On Saturday (January 4) at Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch in Palm Springs, California, the Maid in Manhattan co-stars shared the stage as Fiennes, 60, presented Lopez, 55, with the Legend and Groundbreaker Award.

Fiennes, who portrayed politician Chris Marshall opposite Lopez’s Marisa Ventura in the beloved 2002 romantic comedy, began his tribute by praising her exceptional talents.

“Of course, to be a legend and a groundbreaker, it’s a matter of spirit. If you have the skills, their currency is lessened unless there’s a strong spirit behind them. It’s the spirit which moves us and lifts us,” Fiennes said, recalling their time working together.

Fiennes referenced his character in Maid in Manhattan by injecting humor into his speech, saying: “I am the senator, if you didn’t know. In my brief stint as a Republican senator, I wasn’t very convincing. I didn’t stand a chance, really.”

“To be honest, her powerful energy just leaves the men sort of, well, they’re just left behind,” he continued. “And off she goes, she blasts away. Jennifer, obviously I’m talking about you, you’re incredible. Your wings are unstoppable.”

Fiennes also highlighted Lopez’s upcoming film Unstoppable, which tells the story of wrestler Anthony Robles and features Lopez as the athlete’s single mother, Judy Robles.

“The film reflects, I think, your fire, your force, your great creative spirit, and your commitment to connecting, supporting other great souls, great women, and their stories,” Fiennes added.

When Lopez took the stage to accept her award, she expressed deep gratitude for the recognition and acknowledged her former co-star.

“That was incredibly beautiful,” Lopez said to Fiennes. “Ralph, it’s been so long. It’s so great to see you. Thank you so much for doing this. You know how much I admire you and your work. And it was such a privilege to be able to work with you so many years ago. And it’s amazing to be here today, thank you so much.”

Lopez, known for her wit, couldn’t resist referencing their Maid in Manhattan roots.

“We really must stop meeting in hotels like this,” she joked, alluding to the film’s storyline in which Fiennes’ character falls for a hotel maid posing as a guest.

Last month, Fiennes reflected on their Maid in Manhattan collaboration during an interview with People. While fondly recalling their on-screen chemistry, he admitted he sometimes felt unsure about his portrayal of a Republican senator.

“It was rom-com writing. It was light,” Fiennes said of the film. “[But] I think I felt a little bit at sea sometimes. [I wondered] ‘Now, who is this Republican senator?’ My antennae for things American — I think — got better since. But then I think I was kind of a little bit lost.”