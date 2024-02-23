Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has admitted her stylist didn’t want her to wear the iconic Versace jungle dress to the 2000 Grammys, which ended up being a celebrated moment.

In Vogue’s “Life in Looks” interview, the artist detailed the backstory behind the green, plunging gown she donned at the music awards 24 years ago. According to Lopez, she almost didn’t get to wear the Versace piece because of somebody on her glam team.

“It was a dress that other people had worn already,” she explained. “My stylist was like: ‘Please don’t wear it. Somebody else has worn it.’”

“I was like: ‘Well you bought it, and it looks the best. So, I’m going to wear it,’” Lopez continued. “And so I did. It caused quite a stir. I think it’s always been a collaboration with all the stylists I’ve worked with.”

The Wedding Planner lead listed the stylists she’s worked with over the years, including Audrey Lieberman and her current team, Rob and Mariel.

In her eyes, the sheer, v-neck Versace piece with the jungle-like print and green and blue hues can be compared to the famed white dress worn by Marilyn Monroe.

“I guess every generation needs its iconic kind of Marilyn Monroe dress. And this is that dress for this generation,” Lopez proclaimed. “Why it became that? It was just a moment. You know? When the wind blew open, and I walked out onto that stage, and it just kind of happens.”

But since then, the “On The Floor” artist has donned several standout pieces designed by Donatella Versace, from her Super Bowl grunge bodysuit to the reprisal of the green exotic gown in the fashion house’s 2019 runway show.

During the Spring/Summer 2020 Versace presentation in Milan, Lopez shut down the runway with a piece reminiscent of the Grammys look. The 54-year-old hung on to Donatella’s shoulder as she strutted in a plunging cutout gown made from a similar flourishing fabric. However, this piece was embellished with gold detailing where the low-hanging neckline met the waistline, just below Lopez’s belly button. A thin, flow train swung behind her as she walked, revealing built-in crystalised green underwear.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the actress reflected on what it was like to bring the piece back to life but do so on the runway.

“20 years had gone by, and I think for women, knowing you can put on a dress 20 years later — it resonated,” she told the outlet. “It was like, ‘Yes, you know, life is not over at 20!’”

“It started at the Met ball; Donatella said: ‘You know, this year is the 20th anniversary of the jungle dress,’ and I said no, I didn’t,” Lopez noted. “And she goes: ‘I think I’m going to do a whole show about it. Would you come?’ And I said: ‘Of course. Just call me.’”