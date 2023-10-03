Jennifer Lopez admits she felt ‘insecure’ about her body after giving birth to twins

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has candidly shared that she felt “insecure and uncertain” after giving birth to twins Max and Emme Muñiz.

The Hustlers actor faced some postpartum challenges with her body after the birth of her twins in 2008, now 15, but credits her trainer, Tracy Anderson, for helping her get back in shape. The trainer - who also has Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston as clients - reportedly helped the superstar not only get fit but also regain her confidence.

While presenting Tracy with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award at the Daytime Beauty Awards on 1 October, Lopez got candid with the audience and said: “I’ve been doing a lot of reflection lately, revisiting the past versions of myself to fully embrace the me of now. And I’m reminded of how much Tracy has inspired and encouraged me to celebrate every version of my body over the years and to continue to elevate as my own life and needs changed.”

She recounted: “I met Tracy right after I had my twins. I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before - as most new moms do after giving birth.”

“She came into my life,” the 54-year-old added, “and helped me embrace the new me and help me to be and to realise that I could be stronger than I ever had before.”

The “Dance Again” singer shared to the audience that there is “no madness to [Tracy’s] methods,” the trainer is simply dedicated to helping her clients get into the “best shape of their lives at all times of their lives”.

When asked by E!News why her work has resonated with so many celebrity clients, Tracy said: “I really think that I have been lucky enough to have been in training with very smart, smart people and that really care about their art and their longevity and ability to be able to do that art and they know that I did the work to know what I’m doing.”

“It’s not about getting to a certain size or having perfect skin or shiny hair or a certain bra size or butt shape,” she added. “It’s about something so much deeper than that. It’s something that lights up behind the eyes and the soul - and not all these superficial things.”

The awards ceremony wasn’t the first time Lopez has been candid about her insecurities. While promoting her movie Shotgun Wedding, Lopez told People in January of this year that “like anybody else” she struggles with her body image.

Lopez, however, has a hard time getting comfortable with her insecurities and said that she usually prefers not to show the unvarnished truth. “How do I say this? I put my best foot forward as much as I can,” the actor explained to the outlet. “I’m not one to share my angst. I don’t feel like that’s my life as a performer. You always show the best of you. But I’m a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times.”

She continued: “I have an album coming out and I’ve been thinking a lot about that - like, what parts of myself do I share with my audience? And what it means to be an artist and to be authentic. And I feel like there are some things that need to be said and shared because I think, like you just said, it’s like: ‘Oh, you have it all together.’”

Lopez admitted: “But the truth is, I’m just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I’m insecure.”